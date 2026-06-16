Plain White T's Announce First Australian Headline Tour In More Than A Decade - Noise11 Music News

Plain White T’s will return to Australia for their first headline tour in more than ten years, with the Chicago pop rock band set to play four east coast and South Australian dates in October and November 2026 alongside special guests Teenage Joans.

by Paul Cashmere

Twenty years after ‘Hey There Delilah’ became one of the defining pop hits of the 2000s, Plain White T’s have announced a four-date Australian headline tour for October and November 2026. The run will take the Illinois band through Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, marking their first Australian headline shows in more than a decade and arriving amid a renewed surge of interest in their breakthrough hit.

The announcement comes as ‘Hey There Delilah’ experiences a fresh wave of popularity among younger listeners. The song has recently gained traction on TikTok, introducing the track to a new audience while reconnecting longtime fans with one of the most recognisable singles of the 21st century. The renewed attention has translated into chart activity, with the song re-entering the ARIA Singles Chart at No. 87, two decades after its original release.

For Australian audiences, the tour represents a rare opportunity to see the band in an intimate headline setting. While Plain White T’s returned to Australia in April 2025 as part of Yellowcard’s touring package, those appearances marked their first visit since Soundwave 2008. The upcoming dates place the group centre stage for the first time in the country in many years.

Joining them will be Adelaide duo Teenage Joans, whose profile has continued to rise internationally. The pop-punk act recently completed a UK headline tour, appeared at festivals including The Great Escape and Sound City, and has shared stages with artists such as Biffy Clyro and Hot Mulligan. The band is also scheduled to support the reformed Violent Soho later this year.

Plain White T’s formed in Lombard, Illinois, in 1997 and built a following through Chicago’s club and underground music scene before breaking into the mainstream. Frontman Tom Higgenson remains the sole founding member still in the line-up, alongside long-serving members Tim Lopez, Mike Retondo and De’Mar Hamilton.

The band’s commercial breakthrough arrived with ‘Hey There Delilah’, originally featured on the 2005 album All That We Needed before being re-recorded for 2006’s Every Second Counts. Written by Higgenson and inspired by athlete Delilah DiCrescenzo, the song climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the decade’s defining acoustic pop recordings. It earned Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Although often associated with that career-defining single, Plain White T’s sustained commercial success beyond ‘Hey There Delilah’. Singles including ‘1, 2, 3, 4′ and ‘Rhythm Of Love’ also achieved platinum certification and helped establish the band as a consistent presence on radio playlists throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Across nearly three decades, the group has released nine studio albums, beginning with Come On Over in 2000 and most recently the self-titled Plain White T’s in 2023. Their catalogue spans pop rock, alternative rock and pop-punk influences, reflecting the band’s evolution from suburban punk beginnings to mainstream crossover success.

The group’s music has also maintained a strong presence in popular culture. Songs have appeared in television series including iCarly, 90210, Greek and Beavis And Butt-Head, while the band has made appearances ranging from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to contributions for Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie soundtrack.

The Australian tour arrives during a busy period for the band. Before heading south, Plain White T’s will spend much of the northern summer on the Up Up Down Down Tour across the United States alongside Yellowcard and New Found Glory. The extensive run includes more than 20 dates and positions the group in front of large audiences across major American markets.

The resurgence of ‘Hey There Delilah’ also highlights a broader trend within the music industry, where catalogue recordings are increasingly finding new life through social media platforms. Songs released decades ago can rapidly return to streaming charts and radio playlists after being rediscovered online, often by listeners who were not yet born when the tracks were first released.

For Plain White T’s, that renewed relevance has created momentum ahead of their Australian return. With both nostalgic appeal and a growing younger audience, the band enters 2026 with renewed visibility, demonstrating the enduring reach of a song that continues to resonate twenty years after its release.

Plain White T’s Australian Tour 2026

Supported by Teenage Joans

27 October 2026, Sydney, Factory Theatre

29 October 2026, Brisbane, The Triffid

31 October 2026, Melbourne, 170 Russell

1 November 2026, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Tickets on sale Monday 22 June 2026 at 10am AEST via teglive.com.au.

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