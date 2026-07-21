Rhythm And Vines To End Gisborne Era After 2026 Festival - Noise11 Music News

New Zealand’s long running Rhythm and Vines festival will stage its final event at Waiohika Estate in Gisborne this summer, bringing to a close a 24 year chapter that helped establish the event as one of the country’s defining New Year’s music festivals.

by Paul Cashmere

Rhythm and Vines has announced that its 2026 event will be the last to take place at its long time home of Waiohika Estate near Gisborne, ending a relationship that has spanned almost a quarter of a century. Organisers confirmed the festival’s 24th edition, scheduled for the end of this year, will mark “The Final Dance” at the site before the event moves into a new chapter.

The announcement closes one of New Zealand’s longest running festival stories. Since launching in 2003, Rhythm and Vines has become synonymous with New Year’s Eve celebrations in Gisborne, attracting generations of festivalgoers to the East Coast for music, camping and the distinction of being among the first places in the world to welcome each new year.

In a statement to fans, organisers thanked both festival patrons and the local community that has hosted the event since its inception.

“For 24 years, we’ve come together here to welcome the new year, surrounded by music, mates, unforgettable sunsets and sunrises, and those ‘love you, bro’ moments that stay with us long after the final song,” the statement said.

Organisers also acknowledged the support of Gisborne residents, adding: “For almost a quarter of a century, Gisborne has welcomed a generation of Kiwis and festival lovers, helping us create the ultimate New Year’s destination. To the people of Gisborne, thank you.”

The festival’s first artist announcement for the final Gisborne edition is scheduled for 29 July, with ticket sales beginning the following week. One NZ presale opens on 3 August, followed by the Rhythm and Vines Legends presale on 4 August.

Founded in 2003 by University of Otago friends Hamish Pinkham, Tom Gibson and Andrew Witters, Rhythm and Vines began as a one day New Year’s Eve gathering for around 1,800 people. Held at the Witters family property, Waiohika Estate, the inaugural line-up featured The Black Seeds among a predominantly New Zealand bill.

The festival expanded rapidly during its first decade. A second stage was introduced in 2004 before attendance climbed steadily, reaching approximately 15,000 by 2006. In 2008, Rhythm and Vines became a three day festival, allowing organisers to secure a broader mix of international and local artists.

Over the following years the event welcomed performers including Public Enemy, Franz Ferdinand, Carl Cox, Moby, Empire of the Sun, Justice, N.E.R.D., Calvin Harris, Mark Ronson, Tame Impala, Bastille, Chance The Rapper, Disclosure, Alison Wonderland, Central Cee, Ice Spice and Kid Cudi, alongside New Zealand artists such as Shihad, Six60, Fat Freddy’s Drop, The Black Seeds, Dave Dobbyn, L.A.B and Dragon.

The festival also introduced major production elements, including the Arcadia Afterburner stage from Glastonbury Festival in 2014, reinforcing its reputation as one of New Zealand’s premier live music events.

While Rhythm and Vines has weathered challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced its 2021 edition to be postponed until Easter 2022, it has remained a fixture of New Zealand’s summer festival calendar.

Organisers have not yet revealed where the festival will relocate after leaving Gisborne, although their announcement makes clear that Rhythm and Vines itself will continue beyond 2026.

The farewell edition has been branded “Chapter 24: The Final Dance in Gisborne”, with organisers inviting both returning patrons and first time visitors to celebrate the closing of an era before the festival begins its next phase.

Ticket Details

First Line-up Announcement: Wednesday 29 July, 5.30pm NZST

One NZ Presale: Monday 3 August, 10.00am NZST

Rhythm and Vines Legends Presale: Tuesday 4 August, 12.00pm NZST

General information: rhythmandvines.co.nz

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