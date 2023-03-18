Rick Allen of Def Leppard Assaulted Outside Florida Hotel - Noise11.com

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was attacked by a teenager outside a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida earlier this week.

The Def Leppard drummer, who lost his left arm in a 1984 car accident, suffered head injuries when he was assaulted by a 19-year-old on Monday, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The suspect, Max Hartley, reportedly waited behind a pole while Rick smoked a cigarette outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The arrest report stated that Hartley ran at the rocker, “striking him and knocking him backward and slamming his head on the ground”.

Hartley then reportedly knocked down a woman who had come out of the South Florida hotel to help Allen. When she got up and tried to run inside for help, the 19-year-old allegedly grabbed her by the hair and dragged her back outside.

The teenager allegedly fled to a nearby hotel, damaging multiple cars in a parking garage on the way. He was later arrested and charged with elder abuse, battery, and criminal mischief.

Hartley was released after posting bail.

Def Leppard were in the area as they performed alongside Motley Crue at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday.

