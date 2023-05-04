Rick Springfield Lost Album ‘Springfield’ To Be Released After 40 Years - Noise11.com

Rick Springfield’s aborted 1970’s album ‘Springfield’ will finally be released on May 12, 2023.

Rick Springfield had his first hit in America with ‘Speak To The Sky’. His next album ‘Comic Book Heroes’ was originally released by Capitol Records in America but withdrawn because of legal issues and then reissued by Columbia. Columbia then worked on a follow-up. The single ‘America Girls’ was released but only reached no 98 on the US chart and 74 in Canada. It was the lead single off what would have been the ‘Springfield’ album but when the single failed and the label was presented with a “glam rock” album they shelved it.

The album was also going to include Rick’s solo version of the prog-rock cover of The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ he had earlier done with Zoot in Australia.

Rick’s producers for ‘Springfield’ were Hand Medress and Dave Appel, who had worked with Tony Orlando and Melissa Manchester.

The ‘Springfield’ album will feature ‘Live at Northwest Speedway, Post Falls, Idaho, 1974’ and Rick’s silly non-hit of 1974 ‘Streaking The Australian Way’.

Rick Springfield, Springfield (Iconoclassic ICON 1062, 2023)

1. Trash *

2. Call The Fire Brigade *

3. Eleanor Rigby

4. Child Within

5. Beethoven Street *

6. Sukaya *

7. Sweet Teezer *

8. Pearly And Me *

9. American Girls

10. Elektra *

Bonus Single

11. Streakin’ Across The U.S.A.

12. Music To Streak By

Live at Northwest Speedway, Post Falls, Idaho, 1974

13. Wolfman Jack Introduction *

14. Music To Streak By *

15. Trash *

16. Call The Fire Brigade *

17. Sukaya *

18. Eleanor Rigby *

19. American Girls *

20. Elektra *

21. Beethoven Street *

(*) previously unreleased

LINEUP

• Rick Springfield – Guitar, Piano, Vocals

• Peter Leinheiser aka Peter Lyon – Guitar, Background Vocals

• Gabriel Katona – Keyboards, Saxophone, Background Vocals

• Les Smith – Bass, Background Vocals

• Eddie Rodriguez – Drums, Background Vocals

SPECIAL GUESTS

• Jimmie Haskell – String arrangements

From the label:

Rick Springfield seemed to be on a fast track to stardom by 1974. He had it all: a batch of well-crafted commercially viable songs, a great voice, muscular musicianship and striking good looks. After scoring with 1972’s “Speak to the Sky” single, he assembled his first solo band and hit the road in pursuit of his dreams. “It was a hedonistic couple of months of rock and roll and partying and no parents,” remembers Springfield. “Songs came out of all that fire and sexual angst of being 25 and being on your own.”

But when Rick delivered his completed Springfield album to Columbia Records, the label balked. Its hard rock sound and suggestive lyrics flew in the face of the pink and perky bubblegum sound they expected. In early ’75, the Springfieldalbum was officially shelved.

For almost 50 years, Springfield has sat in the vaults…until now. Remastered from the original tapes and expanded with unheard live performances of its material, Springfield finally takes its rightful place in Rick’s catalog.

Expanded Edition Remastered CD with Bonus Tracks | ICON 1062

• Previously unreleased vintage Rick Springfield studio album!

• Plus rare single sides for first time on CD worldwide

• Unheard bonus live versions of 8 of the album tracks, introduced by the legendary Wolfman Jack

• 16 of 21 tracks previously unissued

• 20-page full color booklet includes unseen photos and memorabilia

• 5000-word liner notes essay by Ken Sharp includes new commentary from Rick Springfield plus the contributing musicians and his then-manager, and full track by track discussion

• Digitally remastered from the original master tapes by Vic Anesini

• Street Date: May 12, 2023

