Ringo Starr Likes The Way He Sounds On His Country Album - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr has followed in the footsteps of Beyoncé and her ‘Cowboy Carter’ record by finishing a country music album titled ‘Look Up’, which is due out on 10 January.

During a playback of his new tunes at Third Man Records in London, he told The Sun: “I love my voice on this.

“I love all the tracks actually, and you know, they’re all in my key.”

Ringo was joined at the event by famous faces including ex-Led Zeppelin frontman Jimmy Page. The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, Eric Clapton, Sir Bob Geldof and Jools Holland.

The drummer also told The Sun about actor Barry Keoghan preparing to play him in a biopic: “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons.”

He also joked: “I hope not too many.”

Barry is playing Ringo in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part biopic series on each of The Beatles.

The Sony Pictures project is also set to star ‘Gladiator II’ actor Paul Mescal, 28, as 82-year-old Sir Paul McCartney.

Sam’s films are being produced by his All3Media-owned production company, and alongside Paul as Sir Paul, Harris Dickinson is rumoured to be playing John Lennon, and Charlie Rowe the late George Harrison.

This year marks the 44th anniversary of ‘Imagine’ singer John’s assassination by gunman Mark David Chapman, who shot him aged 40 on 8 December 1980 outside his New York apartment building hours after the singer autographed a copy of his ‘Double Fantasy’ album for the killer.

George died from lung cancer aged 58 in 2001.

Ringo’s new album comes after he told Variety he suffered a near-fatal illness that forced him to cancel solo shows this year.

He said he had a high white blood cell count of 12,000, which can mean an infection or inflammation, describing it as “a mad thing eating my body”.

Father-of-three Ringo added: “That’s what saved your life – they were fighting the attacker. And so with pills and medication, I got over it in two weeks.”

