Rivals Sign To Epitaph Records And Debut New Single Bite The Bullet - Noise11 Music News

Rivals have signed with Epitaph Records and launched the partnership with the release of the new single and video for “Bite The Bullet”, ahead of a US tour supporting Nevertel this autumn.

by Paul Cashmere

Los Angeles hard rock band Rivals have entered a new phase of their career, signing with Epitaph Records and unveiling the new single “Bite The Bullet”, the first release under the influential independent label. The track arrives with a cinematic music video directed by Parke Fox and precedes the band’s US support tour with Nevertel beginning in September.

The signing places Rivals alongside one of rock and punk’s most established labels at a time when heavier alternative music continues to attract growing audiences across streaming platforms and live venues. Fronted by vocalist Kalie Wolfe and drummer Josh Alves, the band has steadily expanded its audience over the past decade through a combination of original material, viral online performances and an increasingly heavier musical direction.

“Bite The Bullet” was produced by Nevertel frontman Raul Lopez and combines Wolfe’s soaring vocal delivery with dense guitar work, driving rhythms and modern hard rock production. The accompanying video presents a dystopian narrative set around a coastal fortress, reinforcing the song’s themes of conflict and survival.

Announcing the label deal, Wolfe said, “Not only am I ecstatic to announce our signing with Epitaph, but I’m so excited to start a new chapter of Rivals. Josh and I have been working endlessly over the last year to build an entire world for you. I truly couldn’t be more excited to have found that home with Epitaph.”

Explaining the concept behind the new song and video, Wolfe added, “‘Bite The Bullet’ is the beginning of the war. The beginning of the fight to survive, not only personally but as people. Let’s be real; the world feels like it’s crumbling around us. There comes a point where protecting innocent people stops being a political issue and becomes a moral one.

“Let’s jump into another universe together. Let me show you what a God of War will do to protect the people they love.”

Formed in Los Angeles in 2014, Rivals first gained widespread attention through online cover versions, including a popular interpretation of Twenty One Pilots’ “Heathens”. The group released its debut album Damned Soul in 2018 before following with Sad Looks Pretty On Me in 2021. More recent releases, including the 2025 EP Medusa’s Home, demonstrated a shift towards a heavier sound through tracks such as “Dark Matter” and “When Does It End”.

The band has also expanded its live profile, sharing stages with Parkway Drive, The Ghost Inside and Nevertel during Shiprocked, while also appearing at major US festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Louder Than Life.

According to the band, Rivals has accumulated more than 70 million global catalogue streams and built a social media audience exceeding 635,000 followers. Those figures reflect the continued demand for contemporary hard rock acts that blend melodic songwriting with heavier production and visual storytelling.

The release of “Bite The Bullet” also serves as the introduction to the band’s next creative chapter under Epitaph. With a national support tour about to begin and new material expected to follow, Rivals appear to be positioning themselves for their most significant period of activity since forming more than a decade ago.

Tour Dates

September 19, Grand Rapids, MI, Elevation

September 20, Detroit, MI, The Sanctuary

September 22, Omaha, NE, Waiting Room

September 23, Denver, CO, Marquis Theatre

September 25, Houston, TX, Studio at Warehouse Live

September 26, Austin, TX, Come and Take It Live

September 27, Dallas, TX, Cambridge Room at HOB

September 29, Memphis, TN, 1884

October 1, Columbus, OH, A&R Bar

October 2, Pittsburgh, PA, Preserving

October 3, Cleveland, OH, Grog Shop

October 4, Buffalo, NY, Electric City

October 6, Syracuse, NY, The Song &Dance

October 8, Worcester, MA, Upstairs at Palladium

October 9, New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre

October 10, Allentown, PA, Arrow

October 11, Hampton Beach, NH, Wallys

October 13, Johnson City, TN, Capones

October 14, Charleston, SC, Music Farm

October 16, Birmingham, AL, Saturn

October 18, Atlanta, GA, Masquerade

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