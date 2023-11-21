Robbie Williams Fan Dies After Fall In Sydney - Noise11.com

A Robbie Williams fan has died after falling at his concert in Sydney, Australia last week.

A woman in her 70s suffered head injuries on 16 November after she fell down six rows of seats after the British singer’s concert at Allianz Stadium. She was rushed to Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition and placed in an induced coma.

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed that the concertgoer died on Tuesday.

Robbie Williams has yet to comment on her death.

A spokesman for the stadium told local media, “Rather than use stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows. She lost her footing and fell.

“This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time.”

The incident occurred after the first show on Robbie’s Australian XXV tour. He is next scheduled to perform in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The woman’s death comes shortly after one of Taylor Swift’s fans, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, died of a cardiac arrest at the hospital after fainting in the extreme heat at the singer’s concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday.

At the time, Taylor told her followers she was “devastated” and “overwhelmed by grief” over her death.

