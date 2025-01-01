Robbie Williams Federation Square Melbourne Q&A 5pm 2 January Information - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams fans planning to head to Federation Square in Melbourne this afternoon are advised to plan ahead.

The City of Melbourne has issued for following information for the Robbie Williams event where Williams will take part in the A&A about his ‘Better Man’ movie, perform a few songs and be issued the Key to the City of Melbourne by Lord Mayor Nicolas Reece.

The event will begin at 5pm 2 January 2024. Large crowds are expected.

Info from the City of Melbourne:

To celebrate the release of the UK superstar Robbie William’s new biopic Better Man, Williams will make a special appearance at Fed Square.

This special event will be a great opportunity for fans to celebrate with Williams, in Melbourne, where the biopic was filmed.

Williams will share insights about the film and perform some of his biggest hits featured in the movie.

In a special gesture to honour Robbie’s contribution to the city, he will be presented with the Keys to the City by Lord Mayor Nick Reece.

Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Better Man is directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) and stars Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman and Kate Mulvany.

Important information:

This event is expected to be popular, and crowd control measures will be in place. Stay tuned for further information which will be posted on this website, and on social media prior to the event.

How can people get to Fed Square for Robbie Williams Live at Fed Square?

Public transport is the best way to get to Fed Square. Follow PTV for public transport advice. Please note, road closures will be in place between 3pm-7pm between Russell and Elizabeth Streets and Finders Street to Princess Bridge. Trams and trains will run as per regular timetable.

How is it best to enter Fed Square?

On the day, it’s best to enter Fed Square via Swanston Street.

What time does the event start?

The event will start at 5pm and will run for approximately one hour. It will include a Q&A with Robbie Williams and a presentation of the key to the city by Lord Mayor, Nick Reece.

What time can I arrive?

Due to event setup requirements, patrons can arrive from 9am on Thursday 2 January. Arrivals prior to that are not permitted for safety reasons.

What food and beverage options are available on the night?

Fed Square is home to a range of diverse restaurants and bars. Visit Fed Square’s website to see ‘what’s on’ and book in early. 7/11 will also be open.

Can I park at Fed Square for this event?

Yes. Parking will be available at Fed Square’s carpark. For more information visit Melbourne CBD Parking – Fed Square, Melbourne Australia. Due to road closures, it is recommended that cars exit via Batman Ave.

What safety measures are in place at Fed Square for this event?

Safety remains Fed Square’s number one priority and additional safety measures have been put in place for this event including an increased number of security, fencing, first aid, additional amenities, water fountains and a strong police presence.

What should people do if they feel unsafe?

If you feel unsafe, contact Emergency Services or Fed Square’s Security.

Will Fed Square be fenced off for this event?

With large crowds expected entry points to Fed Square will be minimised.

Can I bring alcohol to Fed Square?

Fed Square is a public place and alcohol is prohibited.

Is there anything I am not allowed to bring?

The following items are not allowed to be brought into Fed Square:

Alcohol

Cigarettes and vapes

Chairs

Illicit substances

Glass containers

Aerosols of any type

Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles

Portable tables, tents or sun shelters

Flares or any other missiles or projectiles

Dangerous or inappropriate items including weapons and laser pointers

Promotional items intended for resale

Large flags and banners

Umbrellas

What can I bring to the event?

It is recommended you bring hat, sunscreen and water.