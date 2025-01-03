Robbie Williams Receives Key To City of Melbourne and Slaps Down The ABC - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams has taken a swipe at the Australian Broadcasting Commission (ABC) at the event at Federal Square in Melbourne where he was awarded the Key to the City of Melbourne.

The ABC allegedly complained about him for “overpromoting” his new movie ‘Better Man’ during the New Years Eve show in Sydney.

Williams played a free concert in Melbourne’s Federation Square where he told the audience that after he was called out by the ABC for mentioning his movie too much he responded with “Do they think I’d get on a plane just to come down and sing ‘Angels’ again? Fuck off! I’m here to sell my fucking movie. When you book Robbie Williams you get Robbie Williams. Is the ABC funded by you guys? Soz Australia.”

Watch Robbie take a dig at the ABC…

At the one hour event at 5pm on 2 January in Melbourne, Robbie was handed the keys to the city of Melbourne by Lord Mayor Nicolas Reece, and he took the piss out of Reece as well.

A nervous Lord Mayor started his pre-prepared speech saying, “Olivia Newton-John, Dolly Parton, the great Dame Edna Everage and Mohammed Ali have been given the keys to this city. Today Robbie Williams, its you”.

“What a sterling job you’ve done. That must have been some sleep you had last night,” responded Robbie imitating the Lord Mayor trying to memorise the speech from his bed the previous night.

Watch Robbie receive the Key to the City of Melbourne …

Robbie also had fun with the over-abundance of Victoria Police at the event. “Its good to see the Police out in force to arrest all the menopausal women when they get out of control,” Robbie joked.

Robbie performed the following songs at the event:

Let Me Entertain You (from Life Thru A Lens, 1997)

Ain’t That A Kick In The Head (from Swing When You’re Winning, 2001)

Minnie The Moocher (from Swings Both Ways, 2013)

Better Man (from Sing When You’re Winning, 2000)

She’s The One (from I’ve Been Expecting You, 1998)

Forbidden Road (from Better Man soundtrack, 2024)

Angels (from Life Thru A Lens, 1997)

My Way (from Better Man soundtrack, 2024)

