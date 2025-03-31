Robert Randolph Previews Seventh Album With ‘Sinner’ - Noise11.com

Bluesman Robert Randolph will release his seventh album ‘Preacher Kids’ in June and has the song ‘Sinner’ for us to hear now.

‘Preacher Kids’ is being released on the legendary Sun Records label outside of the USA for the rest of the world. The original Sun Records from Memphis was the home of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis.

“This album’s gritty and swampy roots vibe makes it the perfect record to kick off my journey with Sun Records,” Randolph said. “It’s a full-circle moment for me to join a label that has played such a historic role in shaping Americana and country music.”

Robert went old school when recording ‘Preacher Kids’. “Over the years, I have heard people talk about how Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin would just roll the tape and write songs while jamming. That’s what we did on this album,” Randolph says. “Everybody was like ‘what was that thing you played?’ and we’d be like ‘we just made it up!’”

Guests on the record include Margo Price and Judith Hill. Robert recorded ‘Preacher Kids’ at Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles

‘Preacher Kids’ will be released on 27 June 2025.

Track List:

1. Big Women

2. 7 Generations

3. Gravity

4. Like to Love You Baby

5. Choir Woman

6. Sinner

7. King Karma (featuring Margo Price)

8. When Will The Love Rain Down (featuring Judith Hill)

9. All Night Lover

10. Roosevelt Pool

