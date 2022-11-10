 Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Australian Dates for 2023 - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Australian Dates for 2023

by Paul Cashmere on November 11, 2022

in News

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will team up for an Australian tour in 2023 for Live Nation at the arena shows and A Day On The Green for the winery shows.

Rod was due to tour Australia in 2020 but they fell over with Covid lockdowns.

Now the tour is back on, Cyndi Lauper is special guest and Jon Stevens named as opening act.

While Stewart hasn’t announced he is retiring, this might just be his last tour of Australia. On US radio this week he said, “I’m 77. I can’t go on the road like I used to. I’m going to stop rock-and-roll touring and just play in folk clubs with a guitar. I want to do something different. It feels like an end of an era. All things must come to an end.”

Stewart was active during Covid working on a new album. His 32nd solo album ‘The Tears of Hercules’ was released in November 2021.

Rod’s current setlist is:

Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)
You Wear It Well (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)
Ooh La La (from The Faces, Ooh La La, 1973)
Some Guys Have All the Luck (from Camouflage, 1984)
Tonight I’m Yours
Forever Young (from Out of Order, 1988)
The First Cut Is the Deepest (from A Night On The Town, 1976)
Maggie May (from Every Picture Tells A Story, 1971)
I’d Rather Go Blind (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)
One More Time (from the Tears of Hercules, 2021)
Young Turks (from Tonight I’m Yours, 1981)
Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (from Blonds Have More Fun, 1978)
Rhythm of My Heart (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)
Hot Stuff (Donna Summer cover) (Backing Singers On Vocals)

Amazing Grace (from Every Picture Tells A Story, 1971)
Tonight’s The Night (from A Night On The Town, 1976)
You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim) (from Footloose and Fancy Free, 1977)
Have I Told You Lately (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Full band
Lady Marmalade (Labelle cover) (backing girls on vocals)
Hot Legs (from Footloose and Fancy Free, 1977)
Sweet Little Rock & Roller (from Smiler, 1974)

Encore:
Sailing (from Atlantic Crossing, 1976)

TOUR DATES ROD STEWART WITH SPECIAL GUEST CYNDI LAUPER

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Sat 18 March 2023 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC
Sat 25 March 2023 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
Sun 2 April 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

LIVE NATION

Saturday March 11 RAC Arena, Perth
Tuesday March 14 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tuesday March 21 AEC Arena, Adelaide
Wednesday March 29 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Saturday April 1 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 AT 1.00PM
Live Nation pre-sale: Tuesday, November 15 at 11.00am – Thursday, November 17 at 12.00pm.

