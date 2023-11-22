Rod Stewart Plans A Return To Vegas - Noise11.com

Sir Rod Stewart wants to return to Las Vegas with a “big band” show.

Rod isn’t planning on retiring any time soon, and if his new swing album with Jools Holland proves popular enough, he is looking to head back to Sin City for a special run of sows.

He told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column: “If I go back to Vegas – and I’d like to – if the album’s a big success, maybe I could do a swing show, big band stuff.”

Rod described performing live as “highly addictive”, although he’s not the biggest fan of “sitting in hotel rooms” waiting for the next gig.

He added: “That two hours on stage is the most potent drug you can imagine. It’s highly addictive.

“It’s all the bloody in between time I don’t like, sitting in hotel rooms. Although when I am sat around like that, I build my model railroad so that I’m not idle.

“It’s something I’m working on for five or six hours a day. While all the banders are sitting around picking their noses, I’m occupied.”

Indeed, there was a time where his model railway hobby almost took over his future as a legendary musician.

He recalled: “My dad was the first person who bought me a model railroad but also the first to buy me a guitar instead of a part for my train set.

“When I was young I said, ‘Dad, I don’t want a guitar – I want that signal.’

“So it’s always been a huge part of my life and it’s a huge part now.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

