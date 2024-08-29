 Rod Stewart Sets The Record Straight After False Gossip Rag Claims - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart Sets The Record Straight After False Gossip Rag Claims

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2024

in News

Rod Stewart has taken to social media to dismiss claims in gossip rag The Daily Mail that his marriage to Penny Lancaster was on the rocks.

Rod explained that he and Penny now live in the UK but have kept their Los Angeles home and regularly commute between the two.

The Daily Mail story this week said the 17 year marriage was is disarray, that Rod did not move to the UK and that he failed to sell the home. That was met with a false, false, false from Sir Rod.

Rod posted:

Despite erroneous articles in the Daily Mail and other tabloids that followed suit. We wanted to put the record straight. There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact it’s the opposite. We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit. Originally We did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there. Two of my eldest children still live in Celtic House (the LA residence ). Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. Please trust me on this….. there’s no disharmony in our marriage.
Rod ” a very lucky man ” Stewart

