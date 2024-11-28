 Rod Stewart Slams Greg Wallace For Bullying - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rod Stewart Slams Greg Wallace For Bullying

by Music-News.com on November 29, 2024

in News

Rod Stewart has slammed under-fire TV presenter Gregg Wallace – accusing him of “bullying” his wife.

Stewart has been married to Penny Lancaster since 2007 and in 2021 she was a contestant on the BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef.

Stewart has claimed his wife was “humiliated” by Wallace while she was competing on the show and he was a judge.

Wallace is currently suspended from the BBC show following accusations of past inappropriate sexual comments – which he has denied.

Recalling Lancaster’s time on the show and how she was reduced to tears after being belittled for her cooking skills by the host, Stewart did not hold back in an online outburst.

Taking to Instagram, Stewart hit out at the disgraced host, writing, “So Greg Wallace gets fired from Master Chef.

“Good riddance Wallace… You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn’t you? You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart.”

Wallace has been accused by 13 people of making inappropriate sexual comments while working with him across various iterations of the MasterChef show over a 17-year period.

Wallace’s lawyers told the BBC that it is “entirely false” that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

An investigation by Masterchef’s production company Banijay UK is ongoing.

music-news.com

Related Posts

Randy Bachman
Randy Bachman Recodes The Opening Chord of A Hard Days Night

Bachman Turner Overdrive legend Randy Bachman has decoded questionably the world’s most famous opening chord, the first chord The Beatles’ classic ‘A Hard Day’s Night’.

1 day ago
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

Cher has revealed the next album that she records will be her last ever one.

2 days ago
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart To Play Glastonbury Legends Slot

Rod Stewart will play the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury next year.

3 days ago
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Updates His Vision Problems

Elton John has given an update on his vision problems. Elton has revealed that he can no longer see out of his right eye after suffering an eye infection this summer.

4 days ago
Cold Chisel Flemington 25 October 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Cold Chisel Return To Sidney Myer Music Bowl For First Time Since 2005

Cold Chisel brought their The Big 5-0 show to Melbourne’s iconic Sydney Myer Music Bowl for two nights on Friday and Saturday. It was the first time Chisel had performed at the Bowl since 2005.

4 days ago
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John’s Broadway Musical Axed After One Week

Elton John's Broadway musical has been axed, less than one week after its launch.

November 22, 2024
Genesis The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
Genesis ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ Turns 50

‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’, the last Genesis album to feature Peter Gabriel, turned 50 this week.

November 21, 2024