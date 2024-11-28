Rod Stewart Slams Greg Wallace For Bullying - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart has slammed under-fire TV presenter Gregg Wallace – accusing him of “bullying” his wife.

Stewart has been married to Penny Lancaster since 2007 and in 2021 she was a contestant on the BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef.

Stewart has claimed his wife was “humiliated” by Wallace while she was competing on the show and he was a judge.

Wallace is currently suspended from the BBC show following accusations of past inappropriate sexual comments – which he has denied.

Recalling Lancaster’s time on the show and how she was reduced to tears after being belittled for her cooking skills by the host, Stewart did not hold back in an online outburst.

Taking to Instagram, Stewart hit out at the disgraced host, writing, “So Greg Wallace gets fired from Master Chef.

“Good riddance Wallace… You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn’t you? You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart.”

Wallace has been accused by 13 people of making inappropriate sexual comments while working with him across various iterations of the MasterChef show over a 17-year period.

Wallace’s lawyers told the BBC that it is “entirely false” that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

An investigation by Masterchef’s production company Banijay UK is ongoing.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

