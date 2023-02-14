Rod Stewart To Play Castle Tour of UK - Noise11.com

Sir Rod Stewart has confirmed he is to play a six-date UK tour at various castles and football stadiums, and he is now “impatiently awaiting” the summer to arrive.
Rod cannot wait to be “dancing under the stars” in the coming months when he hits the road again to visit the likes of Edinburgh Castle and Northampton’s Cinch Stadium.
He said in a statement: “My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world.
“I’m impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues – football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles!
“We’ll all be dancing under the stars.”
Rod will kick off his UK run of shows at Plymouth’s Home Park Stadium on June 24th, before heading 230 miles north to Northampton’s Cinch Stadium on June 28th, and two days later he will play at Durham’s Seat Unique Riverside stadium.
After a few days off, Rod will play at Bristol’s Badminton Estate on July 2nd – the first time the Estate has opened its doors to live events – before he heads north once again.
This time he will play at Hull’s Sewell Group Craven Park stadium on July 4th, and he will conclude his six-date run of gigs, which is part of his Global Hits Tour, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
It will be the first time in 13 years that Rod – whose father was born in Edinburgh – has played at the city’s historic castle.
Rod Stewart’s UK Summer Tour
June
Sat 24 Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
Wed 28 Northampton, Cinch Stadium
Fri 30 Durham, Seat Unique Riverside
July
Sun 2 – Bristol, Badminton Estate, Worcester Park
Tue 4 – Hull, Sewell Group Craven Park
Thurs 6 – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle
Rod will tour Australia with Cyndi Lauper in March 2023
A DAY ON THE GREEN
Sat 18 March 2023 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC
Sat 25 March 2023 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
Sun 2 April 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW
All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au
LIVE NATION
Saturday March 11 RAC Arena, Perth
Tuesday March 14 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tuesday March 21 AEC Arena, Adelaide
Wednesday March 29 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Saturday April 1 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley
