 Roger Taylor Addresses Rumours of Son Replacing Taylor Hawkins in Foo Fighters - Noise11.com
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Roger Taylor Addresses Rumours of Son Replacing Taylor Hawkins in Foo Fighters

by Music-News.com on May 2, 2023

in News

Queen’s Roger Taylor has refused to confirm or deny if his son Rufus Taylor is going to replace the late Taylor Hawkins as Foo Fighters’ drummer.

Taylor Hawkins – who tragically died aged 50 in 2022 – was a Queen mega-fan and following rumours that suggested Rufus, who plays drums for The Darkness, could take Taylor’s seat behind the kit for Dave Grohl and co, Roger has said he’s worthy enough.

Roger Taylor told BBC Radio 2: “Well, Rufus is phenomenal.

“He’s turned into this scary, great drummer with The Darkness […] My son, he’s just annoyingly powerful and he’s become very, very good. I can’t say any more!”

Asked if he could join the band on tour, he insisted: “Well, he does play brilliantly with them. He knows all their stuff, knows them all very well.

“He did play ‘Best of You’ with the Foos, and it was phenomenal at Wembley, and at The Forum in LA. What exactly is happening now, I don’t know.”

Taylor and Roger were good pals.

On his legacy, he added: “We’re never going to forget him. I can’t take him out of my phone.”

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron recently quashed gossip he would be taking over from Taylor.

He told fans on Instagram: “FYI the internet rumours are false, I haven’t joined the Foos.”

Pearl Jam recently returned with their first new song since Taylor’s passing, ‘Rescued’, taken from their upcoming album ‘But Here We Are’.

The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Medicine at Midnight’ is described as: “A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.”

Foo Fighters reunited with producer Greg Kurstin on the 10-track collection, which signals their new era.

A press release adds that the album is “informed by decades of maturity and depth.”

It continues: “‘But Here We Are’ is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

Taylor was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia, in March last year, hours before the band was due to play a festival in Bogotá.

No cause of death was given.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Brian Mannix WWRY Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Casey Donovan WWRY Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Love To Love You Donna Summer
‘Love To Love You, Donna Summer’ Documentary Trailer Revealed

Donna Summer’s daughter Brooklyn Sudano has made a documentary about her mother ‘Love To Love You, Donna Summer’.

1 hour ago
Gordon Lightfoot
Gordon Lightfoot Dies At Age 84

Legendary singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84.

4 hours ago
Aerosmith in Melbourne Australia 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Aerosmith Announce Final North American Tour

Aerosmith will quit touring after one last lap. “PEACE OUT! After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans... It's time for one last go!,” the band said in a statement.

5 hours ago
Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl
Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Day Two Setlist And Keith Richards Was There

Willie Nelson turned 90 over the weekend with an all-star celebration at the Hollywood Bowl and April 29 and 30, 2023.

7 hours ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Hasn’t Finished Performing, Just Touring

Sir Elton John has revealed that he is likely to take to the stage even after retiring.

12 hours ago
Bachman Turner Overdrive
Tim Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Dead At 71

Tim Bachman, guitarist and vocalist for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died from cancer his son Ryder has revealed.

24 hours ago
Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl
All Star Line-up Wishes Willie Nelson A Happy 90th Birthday Night One

Willie Nelson had the party to end all parties in Los Angeles on the weekend. On the first night of the two-day celebration at the Hollywood Bowl, Neil Young, Gary Clark Jr, Rosanne Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Beck, Norah Jones, Tom Jones and Willie’s sons Lukas and Micah were on hand to pay tribute.

1 day ago