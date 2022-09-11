 Roger Taylor Dedicates Live Album To Memory of Taylor Hawkins - Noise11.com
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Roger Taylor Dedicates Live Album To Memory of Taylor Hawkins

by Paul Cashmere on September 11, 2022

in News

Queen’s Roger Taylor has dedicated his new live album The Outsider Live to the memory of the late Taylor Hawkins.

Roger wrote, “This album is dedicated to the memory of Taylor Hawkins. My wonderful brother who brought sunshine into all our lives”.

Taylor Hawkins was a massive Queen fan and helped curate the Queen compilation ‘Deep Cuts’ series of albums. Brian May and Roger Taylor performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London recently.

Roger Taylor performed his solo show for The Outside Tour in the UK in 2021. The shows featured solo songs, Queen songs and covers by Led Zeppelin, Little Richard and David Bowie.

The Outsider Tour Live – 2 LP Vinyl Album 12″
LP 1
1. Strange Frontier – Live from London, 2021
2. Tenement Funster – Live from London, 2021
3. We’re All Just Trying To Get By – Live from Plymouth, 2021
4. A Nation Of Haircuts – Live from Guilford, 2021
5. These Are The Days Of Our Lives – Live from Norwich, 2021
6. Up – Live from Bournemouth, 2021
1. Gangsters Are Running This World – Live from Plymouth, 202
2. Absolutely Anything – Live from Norwich, 2021
3. Surrender – Live from Bournemouth, 2021
4. Man On Fire – Live from London, 2021
5. Rock It (Prime Jive) – Live from London, 2021

LP 2
1. Under Pressure – Live from London, 2021
2. Say It’s Not True – Live from Bexhill, 2021
3. I’m In Love With My Car – Live from Guilford, 2021
4. Outsider – Live from Plymouth, 2021
5. More Kicks – Live from Guilford, 2021
6. Foreign Sand – Live from Plymouth, 2021
1. Tutti Frutti – Live from London, 2021
2. A Kind Of Magic – Live from London, 2021
3. Rock ‘n’ Roll – Live from Newcastle, 2021
4. Heroes – Live from Coventry, 2021
5. Radio Ga Ga – Live from Guilford, 2021

The Outsider Tour Live – 2 CD Set
CD 1
1. Strange Frontier – Live from London, 2021
2. Tenement Funster – Live from London, 2021
3. We’re All Just Trying To Get By – Live from Plymouth, 2021
4. A Nation Of Haircuts – Live from Guilford, 2021
5. These Are The Days Of Our Lives – Live from Norwich, 2021
6. Up – Live from Bournemouth, 2021
7. Gangsters Are Running This World – Live from Plymouth, 202
8. Absolutely Anything – Live from Norwich, 2021
9. Surrender – Live from Bournemouth, 2021
10. Man On Fire – Live from London, 2021
11. Rock It (Prime Jive) – Live from London, 2021
12. Under Pressure – Live from London, 2021
13. Say It’s Not True – Live from Bexhill, 2021

CD 2
1. I’m In Love With My Car – Live from Guilford, 2021
2. Outsider – Live from Plymouth, 2021
3. More Kicks – Live from Guilford, 2021
4. Foreign Sand – Live from Plymouth, 2021
5. Tutti Frutti – Live from London, 2021
6. A Kind Of Magic – Live from London, 2021
7. Rock ‘n’ Roll – Live from Newcastle, 2021
8. Heroes – Live from Coventry, 2021
9. Radio Ga Ga – Live from Guilford, 2021

