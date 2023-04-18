 Roger Waters Announces Live Broadcast of This Is Not A Drill - Noise11.com
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters Announces Live Broadcast of This Is Not A Drill

by Music-News.com on April 19, 2023

in News

Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ show is set to be broadcast around the world.

Waters – who co-founded Pink Floyd – has announced plans to broadcast his show from the O2 Arena in Prague in over 1,500 cinemas across more than 50 countries around the world.

Tom Mackay – the president of premium content at Sony Music Entertainment, who have partnered with Roger for the event – said: “We are excited to give fans around the world the opportunity to experience such an iconic concert performance live on the big screen.”

The musician will be joined on-stage on May 25 by the likes of Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Robert Walter, Joey Waronker, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair and Seamus Blake.

The concert will feature some of Pink Floyd’s best-known songs, as well as tracks from Roger’s solo work.

The cinema event will be directed by Sean Evans and will give fans a unique opportunity to enjoy Roger’s acclaimed live show in full cinematic glory.

Tickets for the event will be made available on April 25, and full cinema listings and times will be announced on the same date.

Fans are being encouraged to visit www.ThisIsNotADrillFilm.com to sign-up for updates and to get further information about the event.

Meanwhile, Roger previously admitted that he loves performing in front of a crowd.

He told the Guardian newspaper: “Over the years, I’ve come to realise how lucky I am that people like what I’ve done and are happy when I walk into the room and start playing my songs.

“It never really dawned on me until, I think, 1999. Don Henley asked me to do a charity gig in Los Angeles. It’s about 6,000 people, and I walked up and felt this whoosh of what you could only describe as love from the audience.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Donatella and Leo 2023
Leo Sayer and Long Time Partner Donatella Piccinetti Marry After 39 Years Together EXCLUSIVE PICTURES

Congratulations to my pal Gerard ‘Leo’ Sayer who has married his long-time partner Donatella Piccinetti after a 39-year “courtship”.

53 mins ago
Russell Morris at The Espy St Kilda 24 April 2019 photo by Noise11
Russell Morris To Perform Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne With Orchestra

Russell Morris will perform in both Sydney and Melbourne in July with the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony orchestra and a ten-piece band.

1 day ago
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA ‘Voyage’ Sells Its One Millionth Ticket

ABBA live concert experience avatar show Voyage has sold over one million tickets at its London residency.

1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
September 23 Named Bruce Springsteen Day In New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has designated September 23 Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.

2 days ago
Gary Numan Plays His 1000th Show

Well hello Numan!. Gary Numan has performed his 1000th show.

2 days ago
Split Enz Mental Notes
Noel Crombie of Split Enz and Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil Turn 70

Happy 70th to Noel Crombie, an early member of Split Enz and Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil.

2 days ago
Greg Lawrie of Carson
Vale Greg Lawrie of Carson

Greg Lawrie, the slide guitar and dobro for Australian band Carson, has died.

2 days ago