 Roger Waters Re-Records 'Dark Side of The Moon' - Noise11.com
Roger Waters talking at an event for Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) at the Atheneum Theatre Melbourne on Friday 9 February 2018. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters talking at an event for Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) at the Atheneum Theatre Melbourne on Friday 9 February 2018. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters Re-Records ‘Dark Side of The Moon’

by Music-News.com on February 10, 2023

in News

Roger Waters has been “secretly” re-recording ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’.

Waters has revealed plans for a solo version of the band’s iconic 1973 album having been working on the project for months without the knowledge of band members David Gilmour and Nick Mason.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, he said: “I wrote ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap! Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So… blah!”

Walters wrote the album’s lyrics and is credited with composing three of the 10 tracks along with co-writing the music for another two.

He has taken the record’s iconic instrumental songs – such as ‘On The Run’ – and has performed an unedited prose poem over the music after being inspired by a bad dream.

He added: “It was a revelation, almost Patmosian whatever that means… a fight with evil, in this case an apparently all-powerful hooded and cloaked figure… it brooked no rebuttal.”

The dream included a bonfire with the voice of Atticus Finch, and he believes it is tied to his big idea about following “the voice of reason”, which he considers to be the message of both the original ‘Dark Side’ and his new version.

Asked why he has remade the record, he said: “Because not enough people recognised what it’s about, what it was I was saying then.”

The decision to re-record the LP won’t help repair his fractured relationship with his former bandmates, particular after Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson recently accused him of being an anti-Semite and Vladimir Putin apologist.

She tweeted: “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core.

“Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac.

“Enough of your nonsense.”

In response, a statement on Waters’ Twitter page says he is “aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson which he refutes entirely”.

His team added: “He is currently taking advice as to his position.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Songwriting Genius Burt Bacharach Dies At Age 94

Burt Bacharach, one of the greatest songwriters of the last century, has died at the age of 94.

3 hours ago
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Walsh Buys David Bowie’s Handwritten ‘Jean Genie’ Lyrics For Mona Tasmania

David Bowie's handwritten lyrics to 'Jean Genie' have fetched £46,000 at auction and the new owner is the owner of Mona in Tasmania, David Walsh.

21 hours ago
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Adds Second Melbourne Show

Rod Stewart has a second Melbourne show set for 15 March.

1 day ago
Stylus
Stylus To Reunite For Shows In April

Stylus, the first and only Australian band ever to be signed to Motown Records, has reformed for shows in April.

1 day ago
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
Matthew McConaughey To Voice Elvis In Netflix Animated Series Agent Elvis

Matthew McConaughey is to voice Elvis Presley in a new animated TV series.

2 days ago
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand To Release Her Memoirs

Barbra Streisand has finally confirmed a release date for her memoir.

3 days ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Threatens David Gilmour’s Wife Polly Samson With Legal Action

Roger Waters has issued a public statement threatening Polly Samson, the wife of David Gilmour, with legal action after comments she made on her socials.

3 days ago