Roger Waters Threatens David Gilmour's Wife Polly Samson With Legal Action - Noise11.com

Roger Waters has issued a public statement threatening Polly Samson, the wife of David Gilmour, with legal action after comments she made on her socials.

“Waters posted,” Roger Waters is aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson which he refutes entirely. He is currently taking advice as to his position”.

Samson posted, Sadly

@rogerwaters

you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.

Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense. — pollysamson (@PollySamson) February 6, 2023

Samson is the author of five books. Here most recent book ‘A Theatre for Dreamers’ was published in 2020. The audiobook version was produced by David Gilmour. He included a new song ‘Yes, I Have Ghosts’ on the audiobook. The song features their daughter Romany.

Samson met Gilmour of Pink Floyd’s 1994 ‘Division Bell’ tour. They married that year. Gilmour adopted her son Charlie. The couple have three other children, Joe, Gabriel and Romany.

Samson is co-credited as songwriter on seven of the Pink Floyd album ‘The Division Bell’s 11 tracks. She also wrote lyrics for Gilmour’s solo albums ‘On An Island’ and ‘Rattle That Lock’ and contributed the lyrics to the only non-instrumental track on Pink Floyd’s ‘The Endless River’, ‘Louder Than Words’.

