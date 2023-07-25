 Roger Waters To Perform New 50th Anniversary Solo Edition of 'The Dark Side of the Moon' in London - Noise11.com
Roger Waters To Perform New 50th Anniversary Solo Edition of ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ in London

by Music-News.com on July 26, 2023

in News

Fifty years after making the original with Pink Floyd, Roger Waters today announced that he is to premiere his new recording, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, live at The London Palladium, on October 8, 2023.

Joining Waters on stage will be Gus Seyffert: Bass, Joey Waronker: Drums, Jonathan Wilson: Guitars, Johnny Shepherd: Organ, Via Mardot: Theremin, Azniv Korkejian: Vocals, Gabe Noel: Strings, Jon Carin: Keyboards and Robert Walter: Piano.

The show will be designed by Sean Evans, Waters long time Creative Director.

Waters said “We’re going to do it live at the London Palladium, in October…we look forward to that…hopefully performing it live on other occasions in the future”.

