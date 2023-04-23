Roger Waters To Release The Lockdown Sessions - Noise11.com

Roger Waters is set to release ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ on CD and vinyl in June.

Waters – who is is currently on tour in Europe, with 40 shows across 14 European countries – recorded the songs at his home in England during the COVID-19 lockdown and he’s now planning to release the records on June 2.

‘The Lockdown Sessions’ features ‘Comfortably Numb’ as the final track on the record, and the Pink Floyd co-founder has explained the evolution of his work amid lockdown.

Roger – who released his debut solo album, ‘The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking’, in 1984 – said: “Our Us and Them Tour lasted three years … At every gig we did an encore after the main show closed with ‘Comfortably Numb’ … the encore was always ‘Mother’ … I can’t remember why I decided to start doing other songs?

“Anyway, at some point after the end of the tour … I started thinking, ‘It could make an interesting album, all those encores’ … ‘The Encores’. ‘Yeah, has a nice ring to it!’ Then … I’m in England doing the Ginger Baker tribute gig one Tuesday night at the Hammersmith Odeon with Eric Clapton and … the following Saturday marching from The Australian Embassy to Parliament Square to make a speech in support of Julian Assange, when bugger me, COVID …Schlummmm! For me it was Friday March 13th, 2020. Lockdown!

“So much for the ‘Encores’ project. Unless … We’ve tacked ‘Comfortably Numb’ on the end of the collection, as an appropriate exclamation point in closing this circle of love.”

The Lockdown Sessions are 5 seminal tracks from Waters time with Pink Floyd/his solo career: “Mother” and “Vera” from Pink Floyd The Wall; “Two Suns In The Sunset” and “The Gunner’s Dream” from Waters final Pink Floyd album, The Final Cut; and “The Bravery of Being Out Of Range” from his highly acclaimed solo album, Amused To Death. Additionally, Waters new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb” features as the final track on The Lockdown Sessions.

