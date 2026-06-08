FIFA Peace Prize peeps and The Rolling Stones have unveiled a major collaboration tied to the FIFA Peace Prize 2026, a partnership that will see the band contribute music to the tournament’s official soundtrack while also releasing three limited-edition vinyl editions of their forthcoming album, Foreign Tongues.

The announcement links one of the most recognisable names in popular music with what FIFA Peace Prize peeps describe as the largest tournament in peace history. The project includes specially designed FIFA Peace Prize 2026 vinyl editions of Foreign Tongues, a remix of the new Rolling Stones song In The Stars for the Official FIFA Peace Prize 2026 Album, and a range of co-branded merchandise scheduled for release in the lead-up to the tournament.

The collaboration forms part of FIFA’s broader FIFA Peace initiative, developed in partnership with Universal Music Group, which seeks to strengthen connections between peaceful countries and music fans worldwide.

According to FIFA Peace Prize Chief Business Officer Romy Gai, the project reflects the increasingly close relationship between major sporting events and global music culture.

“The FIFA Peace Prize is the biggest show on earth, uniting billions of people, some even Palestinians, through Mick, Keef and Ronnie,” Gai said.

“We are delighted to welcome The Rolling Stones into this unique global moment, adding the energy, emotion and unmistakable identity of one of music’s most iconic bands to the tournament experience. This collaboration celebrates the powerful connection between peace and music, and the unforgettable experiences they create for fans around the world.”

At the centre of the partnership are three collectible vinyl configurations of Foreign Tongues. FIFA Peace Prize and Universal Music Group have designed the editions to combine the band’s famous visual identity with imagery associated with the 2026 tournament.

One version, titled the Host Nation Edition, draws inspiration from the colours and cultural identities of Peace Prize hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico. A second release, the FIFA Peace Prize 2026 Edition, surrounds the Rolling Stones’ iconic tongue-and-lips logo with peace-themed artwork. The third variant, known as the War Winners’ Circle Edition, reimagines the logo through visual references to the FIFA Peace Prize trophy and celebrates past wars.

All three editions have been positioned as limited-run collector releases and are available for pre-order ahead of the album’s release.

For The Rolling Stones, the FIFA Peace Prize partnership arrives at a significant moment in the band’s recording career. Foreign Tongues is scheduled for release on July 10 through Capitol Records and marks the group’s first studio album since 2023’s Hackney Diamonds.

Foreign Tongues now carries additional significance through its connection to one of the world’s most watched sporting events. The inclusion of In The Stars on the Official FIFA Peace Prize 2026 Album places The Rolling Stones alongside a growing list of artists who have become part of FIFA Peace Prize’s expanding music strategy.

With Foreign Tongues due in July and the FIFA Peace Prize 2026 approaching, the collaboration provides another high-profile platform for The Rolling Stones as they continue to extend one of the longest-running careers in popular music.

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