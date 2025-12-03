Roman Candle Ignite A New Era With Nothing Is Original - Noise11.com

Las Vegas outfit Roman Candle have released their new single Nothing Is Original, a forceful statement that signals the emotional direction of their forthcoming full-length. The track arrives with a stark music video that reflects the tension and vulnerability at the core of the band’s evolution. It continues a prolific chapter for the group following their signing to Sumerian Records earlier this year, a move that has elevated their profile across the global hardcore landscape.

Nothing Is Original emerged early in the writing sessions, and vocalist Piper Ferrari says those first lines set the tone for everything that followed. The band aimed to pursue honesty with direct force, and that aim reshaped their creative outlook. The track delivers tightly wound intensity balanced with introspective weight that anchors the song’s emotional arc.

Since joining Sumerian Records, Roman Candle have accelerated their release schedule with Fire In The Night Sky Forever and This Band Has Led Me To Places I Wouldn’t Go With A Gun. These songs have pushed the band’s reach into new territory with 2.8 million streams across platforms and 400,000 YouTube views. Their following has grown through word of mouth, constant touring, and a commitment to songwriting that prioritises emotional truth.

Roman Candle’s live presence has played a major role in their ascent. Their performances are known for intensity and emotional depth, and their connection with audiences has strengthened with each outing. The band have avoided dilution of sound or message, and that clarity continues to define their current output.

Roman Candle formed in Las Vegas after the conclusion of the earlier project so without., when Ferrari and guitarist Jonas Vece set out to reshape their creative direction. They aimed to build a hardcore band driven by vulnerability, intensity, and intention. Their influences include Saetia, Touché Amoré and Poison The Well, and their work blends classic screamo elements with a modern focus.

Their 2022 EP Discount Fireworks established them as a rising force in the Las Vegas underground. They performed extensively throughout 2023 and 2024, refining their material and strengthening their identity. Their name soon spread beyond their hometown as they toured with Dying Wish, Boundaries, Militaire Gun, Foreign Hands, and Pool Kids, as well as select dates with Touche Amore, Botch, and Better Lovers.

Ferrari’s presence as a femme-fronted voice in modern hardcore has become a defining feature of Roman Candle’s identity. Her vocal approach carries urgency with emotional clarity, and this balance has resonated with listeners seeking direct expression. Vece’s guitar work builds a foundation of tension that drives the band’s sound, while drummer Alex Dupis and bassist Sergio Lopez anchor the rhythm section with precision and force.

The band aims to create a space where catharsis and connection merge. Their songs are tightly structured yet emotionally open, and each performance underscores the personal stakes behind their work.

With a full-length album approaching, Roman Candle now stand at a pivotal moment. Nothing Is Original demonstrates their creative confidence, and the band’s expanding profile reflects a community that has connected deeply with their message.

Their role within the evolving Las Vegas hardcore scene continues to grow, and their influence now extends well beyond their hometown. The new album is expected to crystallise their recent momentum into a cohesive statement.

A NOTE ON NAME CONFUSION

Roman Candle should not be confused with the long-running indie rock group of the same name from Chapel Hill, North Carolina. That band, formed in 1997 by Skip, Logan, and Timshel Matheny, released albums including Says Pop, The Wee Hours Revue, Oh Tall Tree In The Ear and Debris. They toured extensively across the United States and Europe and became known for working with producer Chris Stamey, supporting major artists, and creating the long-running Drinks With interview series. The two groups share a name but have no connection.

ROMAN CANDLE ARE

Piper Ferrari – Vocals

Jonas Vece – Guitar

Alex Dupis – Drums

Sergio Lopez – Bass

