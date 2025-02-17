Parkway Drive To Play Sydney Opera House With Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

Bryon Bay’s metal core band Parkway Drive will perform one show only with a symphony orchestra at the Sydney Opera House in June.

The show will coincide with the launch of a new doco and live album ‘Home’, also in June

“For over two decades, we have carried our home in our hearts as we roamed around the world. Australia has made us; from the dirt to the sky, it is who we are. So, it is with open arms that we present to you this iconic event: Parkway Drive as you have never seen or heard it, with a full symphonic orchestra, performed at the most iconic building in the land—the Sydney Opera House. One night, one show, one band. Please join us for a black-tie celebration of the place we call home,” says Winston McCall, Parkway Drive

Parkway Drive formed in 2003. The first album ‘Killing With A Smile’ reached no 39 and the chart but then it was all Top 10s and three number one albums after that:

Horizons (no 6, 2007)

Deep Blue (no 2, 2010)

Atlas (no 3, 2012)

Ire (no 1, 2015)

Reverence (no 1, 2018)

Darker Still (no 1, 2022)

There were also a few Top 40 hits:

Vice Grip (no 19, 2015)

Devil’s Calling (no 34, 2016)

The Void (no 18, 2018)

Prey (no 27, 2018)

Glitch (no 26, 2022)

Darker Still (no 39, 2022)

PARKWAY DRIVE

HOME

LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

WITH FULL SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

MONDAY 9 JUNE, 2025

Tickets on sale: Friday 7 March @ 9am AEDT time

Tickets from sydneyoperahouse.com

