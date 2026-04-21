Ronnie Wood And His Band Add London And Cologne Shows With Imelda May - Noise11 Music News

Ronnie Wood And His Band featuring Imelda May have expanded their 2025 European run following immediate sell-outs in Amsterdam, adding London and Cologne dates as demand escalates for the rare solo performances from the Rolling Stones guitarist.

by Paul Cashmere

Ronnie Wood And His Band, featuring Imelda May, will return to the stage for two newly announced European shows after overwhelming ticket demand forced rapid expansion of the run. The additional dates include Friday 21 August at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London and Thursday 3 September at E-Werk in Cologne, Germany.

The new shows mark a significant moment in Ronnie Wood’s live schedule, as they represent the first full solo performances he has delivered in more than 16 years. Known globally as a core member of The Rolling Stones since 1975, Wood stepping into a small-venue solo environment is a notable shift from the stadium scale he is best known for.

The inclusion of Imelda May, who has collaborated with Wood across both live and studio settings, adds further weight to the performances. Their musical relationship has included appearances at major tribute events, most recently at the 2023 Jeff Beck Tribute Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, where their shared stage presence drew attention for its chemistry and stylistic alignment.

The London and Cologne shows extend what began as a tightly contained Amsterdam announcement into a broader European mini-run. The Paradiso dates were initially billed as rare solo appearances but quickly expanded to a second night due to demand, both of which sold out immediately.

The O2 Forum Kentish Town show on 21 August places Wood in an intimate London setting compared to his usual stadium environments with The Rolling Stones. The Cologne performance at E-Werk continues that same approach, focusing on smaller venues that allow a more direct presentation of his catalogue and musical collaborations.

Wood’s live band configuration with Imelda May is central to the project. Their shared stage history has often highlighted a crossover between blues, rock and vintage soul influences, with May’s vocal delivery complementing Wood’s guitar-driven arrangements.

These performances are being framed as full solo sets, rather than guest appearances or short-form festival cameos, reinforcing their rarity within Wood’s broader touring history.

Ronnie Wood’s return to solo performance sits against one of the most expansive careers in modern rock. A two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, first with The Rolling Stones and later with Faces, Wood’s musical footprint stretches back to the mid-1960s British rhythm and blues circuit.

Before joining The Rolling Stones in 1975, Wood built his reputation through The Birds, The Creation, the Jeff Beck Group and later Faces alongside Rod Stewart. His early solo work, including 1974’s I’ve Got My Own Album To Do, featured collaborations with Keith Richards, George Harrison and other key figures of the era, establishing his position within a highly interconnected British rock network.

Despite decades of global touring with The Rolling Stones, Wood has periodically revisited solo work, releasing albums such as Gimme Some Neck and Slide On This, while also maintaining a parallel career as a visual artist and broadcaster. His radio work and art exhibitions have further extended his profile beyond music alone.

The return to solo performance after more than 16 years therefore aligns with a broader trend of legacy artists revisiting stripped-back or intimate formats, often driven by audience demand for closer, more direct live experiences.

While demand for the shows has been strong, the scarcity of tickets has also highlighted ongoing challenges around access to high-demand legacy artist performances. The rapid sell-outs in Amsterdam and the immediate expansion to additional cities reflect a pattern increasingly seen across major touring acts, where supply rarely meets demand in smaller venue settings.

There is also the broader context of Wood’s ongoing health history, including recent battles with cancer, which has at times influenced his touring activity. Despite this, he has continued to maintain a presence across recording, live appearances and collaborative projects.

The appeal of a Ronnie Wood show lies in the unpredictability of setlists and the rarity of the format itself. However, the limited number of shows also underscores how selectively Wood is choosing to present solo material at this stage of his career.

TOUR DATES

21 August 2025, London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

3 September 2025, Cologne, E-Werk

General on sale: Friday 24 April, 10am local time

UK tickets: www.myticket.co.uk

Germany tickets: www.eventim.de

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