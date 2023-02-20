 Rose Tattoo Get North America Ready On Australian Pub Tour - Noise11.com
Rose Tattoo play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Angry Anderson, Rose Tattoo play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rose Tattoo Get North America Ready On Australian Pub Tour

by Paul Cashmere on February 20, 2023

in News

Rose Tattoo are preparing to head to North America at the end of April with a 10-week Australian pub tour to out the band in shape.

The Tatts started the Aussie Assault and Battery tour in Sydney on Feb 3. Dates will continue around Australia until 15 April.

In May Rose Tattoo will return to the USA for their overdue Whisky A Go Go three night residency in May after sailing on the Monsters of Rock Cruise off the coast of Florida on 29 April.

The Tatts have shaken up the setlist for 2023 with the tour revolving the second Rose Tattoo album ‘Assault & Battery’, released in September 1981. The setlist features eight of the 10 songs from the album.

The Rose Tattoo setlist Perth, 18 February 2023

Out of This Place (from Assault & Battery, 1981)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Is King (from Assault & Battery, 1981)
Assault & Battery (from Assault & Battery, 1981)
Tramp (from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Chinese Dunkirk (from Assault & Battery, 1981)
Sidewalk Sally (from Assault & Battery, 1981)
Let It Go (from Assault & Battery, 1981)
Remedy (from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Magnum Maid (from Assault & Battery, 1981)
All the Lessons (from Assault & Battery, 1981)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Outlaw (from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Freedom’s Flame (from Freedom’s Fame, 1984)
It’s Gonna Work Itself Out (from Scarred For Life, 1982)
One of the Boys (from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Bad Boy for Love (from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

Encore:
Astra Wally (from Rose Tattoo, 1978)
Nice Boys (from Rose Tattoo, 1978)

Rose Tattoo Australian tour dates are here

