Rose Tattoo To Join Buckcherry for Perth Date - Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo will now also play Perth with Rose Tattoo along with all other Australian dates.
The Tatts were initially not on the Perth date. Now they are.
Buckcherry’s new album ‘Vol. 10’ was recorded in Nashville with producer Marti Frederiksen. The single is ‘Let’s Get Wild’.
BUCKCHERRY
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS ROSE TATTOO
Tickets here – for further information head to buckcherry.com
Tuesday 24 September, Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA
Thursday 26 September, Prince Bandroom, St Kilda, VIC
Friday 27 September, Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday 28 September, The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
