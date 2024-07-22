Rose Tattoo To Join Buckcherry for Perth Date - Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo will now also play Perth with Rose Tattoo along with all other Australian dates.

The Tatts were initially not on the Perth date. Now they are.

Buckcherry’s new album ‘Vol. 10’ was recorded in Nashville with producer Marti Frederiksen. The single is ‘Let’s Get Wild’.

BUCKCHERRY

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS ROSE TATTOO

Tuesday 24 September, Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Thursday 26 September, Prince Bandroom, St Kilda, VIC

Friday 27 September, Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 28 September, The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

