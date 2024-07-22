 Rose Tattoo To Join Buckcherry for Perth Date - Noise11.com
Rose Tattoo play Palms Melbourne on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rose Tattoo To Join Buckcherry for Perth Date

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2024

in News

Rose Tattoo will now also play Perth with Rose Tattoo along with all other Australian dates.

The Tatts were initially not on the Perth date. Now they are.

Buckcherry’s new album ‘Vol. 10’ was recorded in Nashville with producer Marti Frederiksen. The single is ‘Let’s Get Wild’.

BUCKCHERRY
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS ROSE TATTOO

Tickets here – for further information head to buckcherry.com

Tuesday 24 September, Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA
Thursday 26 September, Prince Bandroom, St Kilda, VIC
Friday 27 September, Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday 28 September, The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

