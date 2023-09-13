Ross Wilson To Wrap 50 Years Into One Long Tour - Noise11.com

Ross Wilson will head out with The Peaceniks at the end of September for the ‘Steppin’ Out! 50 Years of Hits Tour which will see him on the road for the next seven months.
Ross has well and truly overshot the runaway on the 50 year mark with that first Daddy Cool album ‘Daddy Who? Daddy Cool’ and the single ‘Eagle Rock’ already passed 52 years.
Even the second Daddy Cool album ‘Sex, Dope, Rock’n’Roll Teenage Heaven’ is about to hit 52 after being released in December 1971, just six months after the first album.
Ross even goes back further with The Pink Finks around Melbourne from 1965 to 1967 and then Sons of Vegetal Mother from 1969 to 1971, before Daddy Cool.
Mondo Rock was then around from 1976 to 1991 and again for live shows in 2006 and 2007 and occasionally since 2011.
Ross has also had four solo albums and an acoustic record from 1989 to 2010 and recently released a new song ‘She’s Stuck On Facebook All The Time’.
ROSS WILSON & THE PEACENIKS NOW LISTEN! WE’RE STEPPIN’ OUT!50 YEARS OF HITS TOUR 2023/24
Fri 29 Sep – Caloundra Music Festival, Qld
Thu 5 Oct – Bird’s Basement, Vic (Sold Out)
Fri 6 Oct – Bird’s Basement (Sold Out)
Sat 7 Oct – Palais Geelong, Vic
Sun 22 Oct (arvo) – Memo, St Kilda, Vic
Thur 26 Oct – Centro CBD, Wollongong, NSW
Fri 27 Oct – Cronulla Golf Club, NSW
Sat 28 Oct – Richmond Club, NSW
Sun 29 Oct (arvo) – Camelot Lounge, NSW (Sold Out)
Fri 3 Nov – Arts Centre, Echuca, Vic
Sat 4 Nov – Arts Centre, Swan Hill, Vic
Sun 5 Nov (arvo) – Sanguine Estate – Heathcote, Vic
Fri 10 Nov – Lucky 13 Garage, Vic
Sun 12 Nov – Airlie Beach Music Festival, Qld
Sat 18 Nov – Laurieton RSL, NSW
Sun 19 Nov (arvo) – Tuncurry Beach Bowlo, NSW
Fri 24 Nov – Horsham Arts Centre, Vic
Sat 25 Nov – Hamilton Arts Centre, Vic
Sun 3 Dec (arvo) – Archies Creek Hotel, Vic
Fri 8 Dec – The Memo, Healesville, Vic
Sat 9 Dec – Queenscliff Town Hall, Vic
Sun 10 Dec (arvo) – Dandenong Bowls Club, Vic
Sun 4 Feb (arvo) – Sunshine Beach Surf Club, Qld
Fri 9 Feb – Cardinia Cultural Centre, Pakenham, Vic
Sat 10 Feb – COPACC, Colac, Vic
Sun 11 Feb (arvo) – Kyneton Town Hall, Vic
Fri 1 Mar – Karralyka Theatre, RIngwood, Vic
Sat 2 Mar – The Cube, Wodonga, Vic
Sun 3 Mar (arvo) – Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton, Vic
Fri 15 Mar – Thornbury Theatre, Vic
Sat 16 Mar – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon, Vic
Sun 17 Mar (arvo) – Forge Theatre, Bairnsdale, Vic
