Ross Wilson To Wrap 50 Years Into One Long Tour - Noise11.com

Ross Wilson will head out with The Peaceniks at the end of September for the ‘Steppin’ Out! 50 Years of Hits Tour which will see him on the road for the next seven months.

Ross has well and truly overshot the runaway on the 50 year mark with that first Daddy Cool album ‘Daddy Who? Daddy Cool’ and the single ‘Eagle Rock’ already passed 52 years.

Even the second Daddy Cool album ‘Sex, Dope, Rock’n’Roll Teenage Heaven’ is about to hit 52 after being released in December 1971, just six months after the first album.

Ross even goes back further with The Pink Finks around Melbourne from 1965 to 1967 and then Sons of Vegetal Mother from 1969 to 1971, before Daddy Cool.

Mondo Rock was then around from 1976 to 1991 and again for live shows in 2006 and 2007 and occasionally since 2011.

Ross has also had four solo albums and an acoustic record from 1989 to 2010 and recently released a new song ‘She’s Stuck On Facebook All The Time’.

ROSS WILSON & THE PEACENIKS NOW LISTEN! WE’RE STEPPIN’ OUT!50 YEARS OF HITS TOUR 2023/24

Fri 29 Sep – Caloundra Music Festival, Qld

Thu 5 Oct – Bird’s Basement, Vic (Sold Out)

Fri 6 Oct – Bird’s Basement (Sold Out)

Sat 7 Oct – Palais Geelong, Vic

Sun 22 Oct (arvo) – Memo, St Kilda, Vic

Thur 26 Oct – Centro CBD, Wollongong, NSW

Fri 27 Oct – Cronulla Golf Club, NSW

Sat 28 Oct – Richmond Club, NSW

Sun 29 Oct (arvo) – Camelot Lounge, NSW (Sold Out)

Fri 3 Nov – Arts Centre, Echuca, Vic

Sat 4 Nov – Arts Centre, Swan Hill, Vic

Sun 5 Nov (arvo) – Sanguine Estate – Heathcote, Vic

Fri 10 Nov – Lucky 13 Garage, Vic

Sun 12 Nov – Airlie Beach Music Festival, Qld

Sat 18 Nov – Laurieton RSL, NSW

Sun 19 Nov (arvo) – Tuncurry Beach Bowlo, NSW

Fri 24 Nov – Horsham Arts Centre, Vic

Sat 25 Nov – Hamilton Arts Centre, Vic

Sun 3 Dec (arvo) – Archies Creek Hotel, Vic

Fri 8 Dec – The Memo, Healesville, Vic

Sat 9 Dec – Queenscliff Town Hall, Vic

Sun 10 Dec (arvo) – Dandenong Bowls Club, Vic

Sun 4 Feb (arvo) – Sunshine Beach Surf Club, Qld

Fri 9 Feb – Cardinia Cultural Centre, Pakenham, Vic

Sat 10 Feb – COPACC, Colac, Vic

Sun 11 Feb (arvo) – Kyneton Town Hall, Vic

Fri 1 Mar – Karralyka Theatre, RIngwood, Vic

Sat 2 Mar – The Cube, Wodonga, Vic

Sun 3 Mar (arvo) – Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton, Vic

Fri 15 Mar – Thornbury Theatre, Vic

Sat 16 Mar – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon, Vic

Sun 17 Mar (arvo) – Forge Theatre, Bairnsdale, Vic

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

