Roxy Music Rumoured For Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Roxy Music Rumoured For Glastonbury

by Music-News.com on September 13, 2022

in News

Roxy Music are rumoured to be playing Glastonbury’s legends slot in 2023.

Bryan Ferry and co reunited for a 50th anniversary tour this month, their first in 11 years, and it’s now been claimed the glam rock legends are being eyed for the Sunday tea-time slot at the world-famous music festival in Somerset, England, next summer.

The official eFestivals Twitter page tweeted: “I’m hearing that Roxy Music will do the Legends Slot at next year’s Glastonbury.

“Like all rumours, it might be wrong but I don’t think it is.”

It was on the eFestivals forum that someone said “a very reliable source” let slip that the ‘Slave to Love’ hitmakers were chosen for the slot, which has seen the likes of Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue, Barry Gibb and Diana Ross grace the Pyramid Stage.

In July, Graham Gouldman claimed 10cc were offered the legends slot.

Graham admitted it’s unlikely they’ll make it to Worthy Farm because organisers Emily and Michael Eavis would like the original line-up – also including Kevin Godley, Lol Creme and Eric Stewart – to play the Pyramid Stage.

Graham Gouldman said: “We’ve had an offer to play the legends slot at Glastonbury.

“But they want the original line-up to reform. I don’t think that’s likely.”

In 2012, 10cc embarked on a 40th-anniversary tour, however, the only original member to hit the road was Graham.

The touring line-up currently comprises Graham, Paul Burgess, Rick Fenn, Keith Hayman and Iain Hornal.

Kevin and Lol quit the band in 1976 due to artistic disagreements and became a duo, while Eric departed in 1995.

music-news.com

