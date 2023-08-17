 Russell Morris Adds A Second Melbourne Symphony Show - Noise11.com
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert

Russell Morris Adds A Second Melbourne Symphony Show

by Paul Cashmere on August 17, 2023

in News

Russell Morris will before a second Melbourne show with the Southern Cross Symphony on 31 October at Hamer Hall.

The second show is actually the third time Russell will perform with the 54 piece Southern Cross Symphony in Melbourne. The first time on 4 July, the perform was recorded and will be released as a live album.

The first taste of the live album for those who missed it was ‘The Real Thing’. Head here for pre-orders.

Set I
Prologue/Part Three Into Paper Walls (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Only A Matter Of Time (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
A Thousand Suns (from A Thousand Suns, 1991)
Black Dog Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
The Drifter (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
The Girl That I Love (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Dance With Me Now (from The Dreams of Jack Chrome, 2022)
Van Diemans Land (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)
Rachel (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Mr America (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Set II
It’s All Over Now Baby Blue (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)
Squizzy (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
Sandakan (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)
Doctor In The House (from Foot In The Door, 1979)
I Will Wait For You (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)
Blown Away (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)
Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues cover)
As Far As I Remember (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)
Hush (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)
The Real Thing (single, 1969)
Wings Of An Eagle (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Sweet Sweet Love (from Bloodstone, 1971)

ENCORE PERFORMANCE DATES
RUSSELL MORRIS: THE REAL THING (LIVE IN CONCERT)
Melbourne – Hamer Hall – Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st October
Perth – Crown Theatre – Saturday 11th November
Adelaide – Festival Theatre – Friday 17th November

