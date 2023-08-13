Watch Russell Morris The Real Thing Live With Orchestra (Noise11 World Premiere) - Noise11.com

On Tuesday July 4, 2023, Russell Morris performed his career highlight. The symphonic performance of his greatest hits featured a 10-piece rock band and the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony, scored by David Hirschfelder and conducted by Peter Morris.

The hometown Melbourne performance was recorded and will be released as ‘Russell Morris – The Real Thing (Symphonic Concert)’ on 6 October.

Ahead of the album release through Ambition Entertainment, Noise11.com is proud to bring you the world premiere of Russell’s iconic classic ‘The Real Thing’ with the orchestra from that unforgettable night of 4 July.

Pre-orders for signed copies of ‘Russell Morris – The Real Thing (Symphonic Concert)’are now available here.

Russell Morris at Hamer Hall Melbourne, setlist 4 July 2023

Set I

Prologue/Part Three Into Paper Walls (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Only A Matter Of Time (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

A Thousand Suns (from A Thousand Suns, 1991)

Black Dog Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

The Drifter (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

The Girl That I Love (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Dance With Me Now (from The Dreams of Jack Chrome, 2022)

Van Diemans Land (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)

Rachel (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Mr America (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Set II

It’s All Over Now Baby Blue (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)

Squizzy (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

Sandakan (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)

Doctor In The House (from Foot In The Door, 1979)

I Will Wait For You (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Blown Away (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues cover)

As Far As I Remember (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Hush (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)

The Real Thing (single, 1969)

Wings Of An Eagle (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Sweet Sweet Love (from Bloodstone, 1971)

And now for more good news. There will be more concerts. New Russell Morris symphony orchestra dates have been announced.

ENCORE PERFORMANCE DATES

RUSSELL MORRIS: THE REAL THING (LIVE IN CONCERT)

Melbourne – Hamer Hall – Tuesday 31st October

Perth – Crown Theatre – Saturday 11th November

Adelaide – Festival Theatre – Friday 17th November

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

