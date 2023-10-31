 Russell Morris Plays First Sold-Out Encore Performance of The Real Thing Symphonic Concert - Noise11.com
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert

Russell Morris Plays First Sold-Out Encore Performance of The Real Thing Symphonic Concert

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2023

in News

It was a real thrill to see The Real Thing Russell Morris reach a benchmark of his career with The Real Thing Symphonic Concert in Melbourne in July. Russell, a 10-piece rock band and a 60-piece orchestra performed more than 50 years of Russell’s classic Rock, Pop and Blues to a sold-out crowd.

That first show was recorded by Michael Cristiano, and is now the 2CD/LP live album through Ambition Entertainment. That sold out show quickly because a Top 10 album.

For those who missed the event the first time round or saw it and wanted to see it again, the Encore performances are now travelling around the country again with opening night of the Encore tour happening last night in Melbourne.

These shows are truly remarkable and a rare opportunity to hear the music of Russell Morris live with a complete Symphony Orchestra arranged by David Hirschfelder and conducted by Peter Morris. Monday night’s Hamer Hall Melbourne show saw the return of Russell to the venue where the recording was made. This time around it has the added bonus of fans being able to take home the recording of that July show that is the same setlist being performed for the encore performance.

Russell Morris at Hamer Hall Melbourne, setlist 4 July 2023 and 30 and 31 October 2023

Set I
Prologue/Part Three Into Paper Walls (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Only A Matter Of Time (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
A Thousand Suns (from A Thousand Suns, 1991)
Black Dog Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
The Drifter (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
The Girl That I Love (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Dance With Me Now (from The Dreams of Jack Chrome, 2022)
Van Diemans Land (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)
Rachel (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Mr America (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Set II
It’s All Over Now Baby Blue (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)
Squizzy (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
Sandakan (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)
Doctor In The House (from Foot In The Door, 1979)
I Will Wait For You (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)
Blown Away (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)
Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues cover)
As Far As I Remember (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)
Hush (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)
The Real Thing (single, 1969)
Wings Of An Eagle (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)
Sweet Sweet Love (from Bloodstone, 1971)

ENCORE PERFORMANCE DATES

RUSSELL MORRIS: THE REAL THING (LIVE IN CONCERT)

Melbourne – Hamer Hall – Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st October
Perth – Crown Theatre – Saturday 11th November
Adelaide – Festival Theatre – Friday 17th November
Sydney – Sydney Opera House Concert Hall – Wednesday 22nd November
Brisbane – Convention & Exhibition Centre – Saturday 9th December

https://russellmorris.com.au

