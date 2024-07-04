Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ Is Now On DVD - Noise11.com

Russell Morris’ 2023 ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ will be available on DVD from this Friday 5 July 2024.

Russell Morris performed ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ exactly one year ago today on 4 July 2024 at Hamer Hall, Melbourne.

Russell performed with his own band and the 50 piece Southern Cross Symphony conducted by Peter Morris. The songs were arranged by David Hirschfelder.

‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ covered all eras of Russell Morris’ career going back to his Somebody’s Image days (Hush, Its All Over Now Baby Blue), the massive hits of the 70s (Wings of An Eagle, Mr America) and songs from the blues trilogy and Jack Chrome project. There were also some rarities from the lesser-known albums ‘A Thousand Suns’ and ‘Jumpstart Diary’ and a previously unreleased cover of The Moody Blues classic ‘Nights In White Satin’.

Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ is available through Ambition.

Russell Morris at Hamer Hall Melbourne, setlist 4 July 2023

Set I

Prologue/Part Three Into Paper Walls (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Only A Matter Of Time (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

A Thousand Suns (from A Thousand Suns, 1991)

Black Dog Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

The Drifter (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

The Girl That I Love (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Dance With Me Now (from The Dreams of Jack Chrome, 2022)

Van Diemans Land (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)

Rachel (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Mr America (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Set II

It’s All Over Now Baby Blue (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)

Squizzy (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

Sandakan (from Van Diemans Land, 2014)

Doctor In The House (from Foot In The Door, 1979)

I Will Wait For You (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Blown Away (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues cover)

As Far As I Remember (from Jumpstart Diary, 2008)

Hush (Somebody’s Image single, 1967)

The Real Thing (single, 1969)

Wings Of An Eagle (from Wings of an Eagle and Other Great Hits, 1973)

Sweet Sweet Love (from Bloodstone, 1971)

DVD

1. Overture/Part Three Into Paper Walls (Live) (9:31)

2. Only A Matter Of Time (Live) (1:34)

3. A Thousand Suns (Live) (4:58)

4. Black Dog Blues (Live) (4:11)

5. The Drifter (Live) (4:03)

6. The Girl That I Love (Live) (3:30)

7. Dance With Me Now (Live) (4:23)

8. Van Diemans Land (Live) (4:46)

9. Rachel (Live) (3:38)

10. Nights In White Satin (Live) (4:00)

11. Mr America (Live) (4:04)

12. Its All Over Now Baby Blue (Live) (4:01)

13. Squizzy (Live) (3:55)

14. Sandakan (Live) (4:22)

15. Doctor In The House (Live) (4:12)

16. I Will Wait For You (Live) (3:45)

17. Blown Away (Live) (3:51)

18. As Far As I Remember (Live) (4:05)

19. Hush (Live) (4:45)

20. The Real Thing (Live) (6:55)

21. Wings Of An Eagle (Live) (4:51)

22. Sweet Sweet Love (Live) (4:48)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

