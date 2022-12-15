Sam Ryder Is Touring With Dislocated Shoulder and Broken Toe - Noise11.com

Sam Ryder has been nursing a dislocated shoulder and broken toe while on tour.

Ryder has managed to power through with his jaunt up and down the UK with a smile, despite struggling with his injuries.

His toe injury was sustained while in Liverpool for his gig at the world-famous Cavern Club on December 12.

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Sam is the definition of a trooper.

“At the weekend he dislocated his shoulder and since then it’s popped out twice.

“He then ended up breaking his toe in Liverpool. Sam is completely in the wars.

“It hasn’t stopped him though, and so far he’s done eight gigs and ten signings with a broken toe and a bad shoulder.”

Sam is used to dealing with shoulder problems, as he’s dislocated the joint a number of times.

Ryder – who is currently vying with SZA’s ‘SOS’ for this week’s number one in the UK’s Official Album Chart with his debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ – recently revealed he once dislocated his shoulder from washing his long locks.

He said in November: “I’ve dislocated my shoulder washing my hair once. Too much volume!”

Sam went on: “I was surfing and you know when you get out the sea, and there’s sometimes showers? Your hair gets really knotty after a surf and I was trying to wash it, like run my hands through it, it wasn’t very L’Oréal looking. My thumb got sort of stuck in a knot and my shoulder dislocated.

“I have got a history of dislocating shoulders, it wasn’t just that but it happening washing your hair and the arm getting stuck in your hair is horrific.”

Ryder – who came second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra with his mega-hit ‘Space Man’ at the Eurovision Song Contest in May – just shared how a surfing accident made him re-evaluate his life.

Sam only committed to music after almost drowning in Hawaii.

Sam told the BBC: “I was surfing in Hawaii and my board snapped. Then I got hit by a wave and I very nearly drowned.

“It pushed me down so far into the water. And the turbulence of the water, the power, is incredible. Fighting against it, you feel like you’ve been hit by a bus.”

The accident gave him more clarity about his life as he went on to rise to prominence on the video-sharing platform during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: “Obviously, the golden rule is surfing is ‘never underestimate the sea’, but until it goes wrong, you can’t fathom it. You’re like, ‘I am insignificant in this body of water.’

“But that day was important to me because I wanted to be very good at surfing and ride the big waves – but (the accident) put me back on my true purpose.

“I was like, ‘You can’t do the thing you love most, which is music and singing, if you’re at the bottom of the sea.'”

