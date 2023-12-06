Samantha Fish Announces 2024 Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Samantha Fish will be back in Australia for a second time following her dates earlier this year.

The 2024 shows will feature Jesse Dayton who collaborated with Samantha on the Grammy nominated ‘Death Wish Blues’ album.

Despite the “blues” in the album title, Samantha says she is unsure what music category she fits into. “It’s not pure rock and roll, it’s not pure blues, it’s not pure soul, it’s not pure pop — it’s a mixture of everything,” she says.”I fell in love with music from going to shows, and I know how cathartic it can be. It heals your heart,” she says. “Anytime I play live, I just want to make people forget about everything else in the world and feel that same joy that I feel on stage.”

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton will tour for Gerrard Allman Events. Get tickets here.

May 16, Sydney, Metro Theatre

May 17 and 18, Broadbeach, Blues on Broadbeach

May 21, St Kilda, Memo Music Hall

May 22, Fremantle, Freo Social

May 24, Adelaide, The Gov

May 25, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

