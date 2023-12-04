 Samantha Fish Announces 2024 Australian Dates - Noise11.com
Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish Photo credit Jean Frank

Samantha Fish Announces 2024 Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2023

in News

Samantha Fish will be back in Australia for a second time following her dates earlier this year.

The 2024 shows will feature Jesse Dayton who collaborated with Samantha on the Grammy nominated ‘Death Wish Blues’ album.

Despite the “blues” in the album title, Samantha says she is unsure what music category she fits into. “It’s not pure rock and roll, it’s not pure blues, it’s not pure soul, it’s not pure pop — it’s a mixture of everything,” she says.”I fell in love with music from going to shows, and I know how cathartic it can be. It heals your heart,” she says. “Anytime I play live, I just want to make people forget about everything else in the world and feel that same joy that I feel on stage.”

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton will tour for Gerrard Allman Events. Get tickets here.

May 16, Sydney, Metro Theatre
May 17 and 18, Broadbeach, Blues on Broadbeach
May 21, St Kilda, Memo Music Hall
May 22, Fremantle, Freo Social
May 24, Adelaide, The Gov
May 25, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

