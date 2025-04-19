Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes Reveals Jawbone Snapped In Half - Noise11.com

Darren Hayes of Savage Garden has revealed the gruesome injuries he has encountered after “terrible accident” in March with his jawbone snapped in half.

Hayes went into detail about the injuries and the long and painful recovery he is going through.

On his socials he posted:

On March 17, 2 months to the day after my Mother passed away, I had a terrible accident. I’ve been trying to keep it private but my lengthy recovery period means it’s easier to admit the truth. “I lost consciousness – I fainted shortly after getting out of bed and collapsed 3 times, losing consciousness each time. The blunt force trauma was so severe it snapped my left jawbone in half. “I woke up in a pool of blood, terrible pain in my left side of my head and with 9 teeth shattered. I’m so lucky that I was found, and taken to the amazing team at the emergency room of St John’s Providence in Santa Monica, where they acted quickly. I could have died if I landed in a different position. “They scanned for and ruled out heart issues and anything neurological. I was a scheduled for emergency reconstructive surgery and this happened on March 21st. The incredible surgeons inserted a titanium brace to re-connect my jaw bones and my mouth was wired shut for a minimum of 8 weeks while the left jaw bone could heal. “Prior to the fall I had been experiencing light headedness and fainting spells for a period before this incident. I am under incredible care. I have an amazing cardiologist and oral surgeon and we are trying to work out how and why I have been fainting. So far my heart is normal, my arteries are normal and I don’t have a brain tumor or anything that could cause the accident. No judgement to those who partake but I do not take drugs or drink alcohol – this was a complete shock. But we are still investigating. “I just wanted my fans to know why I’ll be out of action for quite some time. After my jaw heals it’s a long road to rehabbing my jaw function and then of course replacing my shattered teeth. “I love you folks. I’m so grateful to be alive and every day I’m getting stronger. I’m almost one month post surgery now and I’m only just starting to feel better. “I’m so grateful to my loved ones for coming to my rescue and to the doctors and nurses who have treated me with such care. After surviving a brutal divorce, losing my Mother, finding out my father died and then this I have had moments of deep sadness. But I am a survivor and I’ll come back strong”.

Brisbane’s Darren Hayes and Daniel Jones formed Savage Garden in 1993. They released two albums, ‘Savage Garden’ (1997) and ‘Affirmation’ (1999) before officially breaking up in 2001.

Both albums were number one records in Australia, they reached no 2 and no 7 in the UK and no 3 and no 6 in the USA making them one of the most successful Australian acts of all time internationally. The singles ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ and ‘I Knew I Loved You’ were a no 1 hits in the USA.

Hayes has released five solo albums from 2002 to 2022. Hayes’ memoir, Unlovable, was released on 5 November 2024.

Daniel Jones is no longer involved in the music industry. Jones, his wife and daughters were living in Las Vegas in 2015 where Daniel got himself involved in the real estate business. The family returned to Australia in 2023 and lives on the Gold Coast of Queensland.

