Scorpions To Get The Biopic Make-Over - Noise11.com

The story of Germany’s Scorpions will be told in an upcoming biopic due in 2025.

The title of the biopic will be ‘Wind of Change’, referencing the band’s biggest global hit.

Ali Afshar of ESX Entertainment will develop and produce the biopic. Alex Ranarivelo will direct.

Scorpions formed in Hanover, West Germany in 1965. The band still features original rhythm guitarist Rudolf Schenker. Klaus Meine has been lead singer since 1970. Lead guitarist Matthias Jabs joined in 1978. Bass player Pawel Maciwoda joined in 2003 and former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee has been Scorpions drummer since 2016.

