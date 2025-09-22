Scotty McCreery Premieres ‘Bottle Rockets' with Hootie & The Blowfish - Noise11.com

Scotty McCreery is having one of the biggest years of his career, and now he’s delivered the ultimate soundtrack to summer with the release of the official music video for his hit single Bottle Rockets, featuring Hootie & The Blowfish.

The video had a spectacular launch, lighting up New York City’s Times Square on Friday 19 September when it premiered.

Filmed on South Carolina’s Isle of Palms, the clip is drenched in golden light, surfside scenery, and the carefree feeling of summer. McCreery called on his long-time collaborator Jeff Ray to direct, with Kelsey Pribilski-Ray producing. Together, they captured McCreery, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld in their element – playing music, soaking up the sun, and creating memories.

For McCreery, working with Hootie & The Blowfish was a career highlight.

“Hanging out on the beach with Hootie & The Blowfish, one of my favourite bands of all time, and filming the video for Bottle Rockets was just a perfect day for me,” he said. “Darius, Mark, Dean and Soni are not only talented, but just great guys. I’ve been so excited at all the success this song has had, and I’m glad we could make this video together.”

The track itself is flying. Bottle Rockets is already McCreery’s fastest-rising single to date, currently sitting at #3 on both the Mediabase Country Airplay Chart and the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. The song was co-written by a long list of heavy hitters including McCreery, Frank Rogers, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Bobby Hamrick, and all four members of Hootie & The Blowfish. Rogers, a long-time McCreery collaborator, handled production.

The single is lifted from McCreery’s new five-track EP Scooter & Friends. Alongside Bottle Rockets, the collection features star-studded collaborations including Once Upon a Bottle of Wine with R&B legend Charlie Wilson, and Whiskey Said with country hitmaker Lee Brice. McCreery has described the project as the ultimate summer soundtrack.

Recently, McCreery headlined the Country Night Gstaad Festival in Switzerland, performing across two nights to packed houses. Next, he’ll hit the road in the United States for the Two for the Road Tour with Dustin Lynch, kicking off in November.

McCreery first rose to fame in 2011 as the 17-year-old winner of American Idol, instantly becoming the youngest male artist and first country artist to debut at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 with his debut album Clear as Day. Since then, he has racked up over 4 million album sales, 6 chart-topping hits, and an impressive string of Platinum and Gold certifications.

His catalogue includes fan favourites like the Triple Platinum Five More Minutes, Platinum This Is It, and the recent Platinum-certified Damn Strait. His storytelling has earned him six BMI Songwriting Awards and a place in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. In 2024, he picked up a CMT Award for Digital-First Performance of the Year, and last year he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, invited by none other than Garth Brooks.

Away from music, McCreery is a family man. He married his high school sweetheart Gabi in 2018, and together they welcomed their first son Avery in 2022. The couple are expecting their second child this coming autumn.

