 Carrie Underwood Is Heading Back To American Idol As A Judge - Noise11.com
Carrie Underwood. image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Carrie Underwood at Noise11.com, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Carrie Underwood Is Heading Back To American Idol As A Judge

by Music-News.com on August 2, 2024

in News

Carrie Underwood is heading back to American Idol – this time as a judge.

Underwood is expected to be named as Katy Perry’s replacement on the singing competition show that made her famous, according to Deadline.

Underwood will join sitting judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Perry announced earlier this year that she would be leaving the show having served as a judge for the past seven seasons.
Underwood won season four of the series in 2005 before selling 85 million records and taking home eight Grammys, making her one of the most famous and successful Idol alumni.

She has returned to the show several times over the years as a mentor.

The hunt has been on for Perry’s replacement over the past few months. Other famous names the network was reportedly considering included Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Pink and Meghan Trainor.

In an interview with Billboard, singer/songwriter Bryan elaborated on the search for a new judge.

“It’s been interesting. We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White ‘No Name’ Album is Now Streaming

Jack White has officially releases his 'No Name' album to streaming services.

15 hours ago
Britney Spears The Woman In Me
Wicked Director To Make Britney Spears Book Into A Movie

Britney Spears is "excited" for her No 1 New York Times bestselling memoir to be turned into a film.

24 hours ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Faces Off With Slim Shady

Eminem has officially bid farewell to his Slim Shady alter-ego.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Apologises For Criticising Britney Spears

Ozzy Osbourne has apologised to Britney Spears for mocking her dance style.

3 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Previews New Music For Fans Outside Her Paris Hotel

Lady Gaga gave fans a sneak peek of her new music outside of her hotel in Paris, France on Sunday night.

4 days ago
Boyzlife
Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Brian McFadden of Westlife Morph Into Boyzlife

Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Westlife’s Brian McFadden will bring their Boyzlife tour to Australia in 2025.

4 days ago
Jesse Malin
Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Jesse Malin’s ‘Black Haired Girl’ For Malin Tribute Album

Billie Joe Armstrong has recorded a cover of Jesse Malin’s ‘Black Haired Girl’ with Jesse Malin for the Jesse Malin benefit album ‘Silver Patron Saints’.

July 25, 2024