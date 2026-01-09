Seahaven Announce Winter Forever 15th Anniversary Tour, Release WF15 Unplugged, And Share New Song “Long Goodbye” - Noise11.com

Fifteen years after its release, Seahaven’s debut album Winter Forever continues to resonate with fans and critics alike. In early 2026, the Californian band will celebrate the milestone with the Winter Forever 15th Anniversary Tour, performing the album live in full for the first time.

Formed in 2009, Seahaven consists of Kyle Soto (vocals, guitar), Cody Christian (guitar), Mike DeBartolo (bass, piano, vocals), and Eric Findlay (drums). Across three studio albums and two EPs, the band have earned acclaim for their emotionally resonant lyrics, haunting melodies, and genre-defining blend of emo, indie rock, and post-hardcore.

Alongside the tour announcement, Seahaven have unveiled a brand-new track, “Long Goodbye,” marking the first new music tied to the anniversary era. The song captures the introspective and emotionally charged style that has become the band’s hallmark.

“This record is held in a very special place for us,” the band said. “We’re excited to celebrate this anniversary with everyone that has come to enjoy it over the years.”

Released in November 2011 via Run For Cover Records, Winter Forever arrived at a formative moment for the American emo and alternative rock revival. Seahaven, formed in 2009 in Torrance, California, quickly distinguished themselves through atmospheric guitars, candid lyricism, and dynamic shifts that bridged indie rock and post-hardcore.

Tracks such as “Black & White,” “Save Me,” and “PV” captured the vulnerability and urgency that fans would come to associate with the band. The album became a touchstone for listeners of emotionally driven rock, establishing Seahaven as one of the most compelling voices of their generation.

Following Winter Forever, the band explored new sonic territory with 2014’s Reverie Lagoon: Music for Escapism Only, a minimalist, atmospheric record. After a six-year hiatus, Seahaven returned with Halo of Hurt in 2020, continuing their exploration of introspective songwriting. The new single “Long Goodbye” signals the next chapter in a career defined by evolution, emotional honesty, and restraint.

Tour Dates And Ticketing

North America (with special guests Commoner and Flycatcher on select dates)

January 21 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

January 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar (SOLD OUT)

January 23 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues Voodoo Room (SOLD OUT)

January 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

January 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

January 29 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean (SOLD OUT)

January 30 – Ann Arbor, MI – Blind Pig

January 31 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison (LOW TICKET WARNING)

February 2 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

February 3 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

February 4 – New York, NY – Racket

February 5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry @ The Fillmore (LOW TICKET WARNING)

February 6 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

February 7 – Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR

February 9 – Dallas, TX – Dada (NEW DATE)

February 10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (NEW DATE)

February 11 – Austin, TX – 29th Street Ballroom

February 12 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger (LOW TICKET WARNING)

United Kingdom

April 20 – Nottingham – Bodega Social

April 21 – Glasgow – Nice N Sleazy

April 22 – Manchester – YES Manchester

April 23 – Leeds – Belgrave Music Hall

April 24 – Bristol – Exchange

April 25 – London – Oslo Hackney

Tickets are on sale now via www.winterforever.com

