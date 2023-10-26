Eagles Extend Their Long Goodbye Farewell Tour - Noise11.com

Eagles have added more dates to their Long Goodbye Farewell tour with new dates added for Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Hollywood (FL), Chicago, and Toronto.

All shows will feature special guests Steely Dan.

Dates for other territories are expected to be added including a final lap of Australia. Eagles filmed their Farewell 1 tour for DVD at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on their Australian tour of 2005.

The Eagles 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

01/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

01/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

01/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

01/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/01 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

03/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

