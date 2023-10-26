Eagles Extend Their Long Goodbye Farewell Tour - Noise11.com

Eagles have added more dates to their Long Goodbye Farewell tour with new dates added for Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Hollywood (FL), Chicago, and Toronto.
All shows will feature special guests Steely Dan.
Dates for other territories are expected to be added including a final lap of Australia. Eagles filmed their Farewell 1 tour for DVD at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on their Australian tour of 2005.
The Eagles 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
01/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
01/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
01/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
01/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/01 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
03/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
