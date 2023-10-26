 Eagles Extend Their Long Goodbye Farewell Tour - Noise11.com
Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman

Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eagles Extend Their Long Goodbye Farewell Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 26, 2023

in News

Eagles have added more dates to their Long Goodbye Farewell tour with new dates added for Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Hollywood (FL), Chicago, and Toronto.

All shows will feature special guests Steely Dan.

Dates for other territories are expected to be added including a final lap of Australia. Eagles filmed their Farewell 1 tour for DVD at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on their Australian tour of 2005.

The Eagles 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
01/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
01/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
01/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
01/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/01 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
03/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kaiser Chiefs Release ‘Feeling Alright’ With Nile Rodgers

Kaiser Chiefs have a new song ‘Feeling Alright’ and it features Chic legend Nile Rodgers.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney mural in Newcastle NSW photo from Frontier Touring
Paul McCartney Performs Third Australian Show In Newcastle

Paul McCartney has performed the third show of his Australian tour and the first show ever in Newcastle, New South Wales.

2 days ago
Cate Blanchett and Sparks Noise11
Cate Blanchett Gives Sparks Advice

Have you ever wanted to be a fly on the wall when a cult band and one of the biggest movie stars in the world get together? Well you can do just that through this incredibly delightful conversation between Sparks and Cate Blanchett, where they cover everything from dance moves, Cate cosplay, favourite songs and quintessential Aussie tips, from short shorts to magpies and lamingtons.

3 days ago
Devo 50 Years of De Evolution
Devo Release ’50 Years of De-Evolution’

Devo are marking their 50th anniversary with the compilation ’50 Years of De-Evolution’.

3 days ago
Lemmy of Motorhead. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mikkey Dee Says There Will Never Ever Be A Motorhead Reunion

Mikkey Dee says Motorhead reforming is “impossible” without Lemmy.

4 days ago
Pete Townshend Is Working On A New Rock Opera

Pete Townshend is turning his novel ‘The Age of Anxiety’ into a "full opera".

4 days ago
Robbie Robertson
Robbie Robertson’s Final Martin Scorsese Collaboration Released

The soundtrack to Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has been released. It is the final collaboration between Scorsese and Robbie Robertson.

4 days ago