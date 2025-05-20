Second Annual Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Planned For New York - Noise11.com

Corey Glover and Living Colour will be part of the second annual birthday bash for Bon Scott of AC/DC’s 79th. The date has been set for July 9 at the Bowery Electric, New York. This is an official event endorses by the Estate of Bon Scott.
Bon Scott was born 9 July, 1946 in Forfar, Scotland. He was six when the family migrated to Australia and lived in Melbourne for the first four years before moving to Fremantle, Western Australia.
Bon wasn’t the original AC/DC singer. Dave Evans first fronted the band and recorded one single ‘Can I Set Next To You Girl’ b/w ‘Rockin’ In The Parlour’. Bon re-recorded ‘Can I Sit Next To You Girl’ for the second AC/DC album ‘TNT’ (1975).
Bon died in London on 19 February, 1980 at the age of 33. His ashes are interred at Fremantle Cemetery, Western Australia.
The Second Annual
Official Bon Scott Birthday Bash
The Only Authorized U.S. Tribute to BON SCOTT
Wednesday, July 9th, 2025 8pm
The Bowery Electric
327 Bowery, NYC
FEATURING:
Corey Glover (Living Colour)
Jimmy Kunes (Cactus, Kunes/Clark)
Erik Toast (Honky Toast)
Dave Anthony (Ten Ton Mojo)
Peter Shaw (Trans-Siberian Orchestra)
Shilpa Ray
Scott Bellina
Paul Bertolino
Chris Antos
Devon Marie
THE BAND:
Paul McGilloway, John Jackson, Ivan Bodley, Kenny Soule
With Special Guests
Ravagers
