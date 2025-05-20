Second Annual Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Planned For New York - Noise11.com

Corey Glover and Living Colour will be part of the second annual birthday bash for Bon Scott of AC/DC’s 79th. The date has been set for July 9 at the Bowery Electric, New York. This is an official event endorses by the Estate of Bon Scott.

Bon Scott was born 9 July, 1946 in Forfar, Scotland. He was six when the family migrated to Australia and lived in Melbourne for the first four years before moving to Fremantle, Western Australia.

Bon wasn’t the original AC/DC singer. Dave Evans first fronted the band and recorded one single ‘Can I Set Next To You Girl’ b/w ‘Rockin’ In The Parlour’. Bon re-recorded ‘Can I Sit Next To You Girl’ for the second AC/DC album ‘TNT’ (1975).

Bon died in London on 19 February, 1980 at the age of 33. His ashes are interred at Fremantle Cemetery, Western Australia.

The Second Annual

Official Bon Scott Birthday Bash

The Only Authorized U.S. Tribute to BON SCOTT

Wednesday, July 9th, 2025 8pm

The Bowery Electric

327 Bowery, NYC

FEATURING:

Corey Glover (Living Colour)

Jimmy Kunes (Cactus, Kunes/Clark)

Erik Toast (Honky Toast)

Dave Anthony (Ten Ton Mojo)

Peter Shaw (Trans-Siberian Orchestra)

Shilpa Ray

Scott Bellina

Paul Bertolino

Chris Antos

Devon Marie

THE BAND:

Paul McGilloway, John Jackson, Ivan Bodley, Kenny Soule

With Special Guests

Ravagers

