Sepultura Announce Final Ever Show In São Paulo - Noise11 Music News

Sepultura have confirmed the final concert of their career, with the Brazilian metal pioneers set to perform one last time on November 7, 2026 at Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu in São Paulo, Brazil. The farewell event will conclude the band’s long-running Celebrating Life Through Death tour and bring to a close more than four decades of activity that reshaped thrash, groove and death metal on a global scale.

The final performance will feature support from Metal Allegiance, Brazilian death metal veterans Krisiun and Arizona thrash outfit Sacred Reich, with additional guests still to be announced. Former Sepultura members Jean Dolabella and Jairo Guedz are expected to participate in the event, while founding brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera have reportedly declined invitations to appear.

The choice of venue carries deep historical significance for the group. Sepultura performed a landmark show at Praça Charles Miller outside the stadium in 1991, attracting a crowd estimated at 30,000 fans at a time when Brazilian authorities had expected a far smaller turnout. The concert became one of the defining moments in the band’s rise from Belo Horizonte underground act to international metal force.

In a statement announcing the show, the band described the event as “a celebration of Sepultura’s legacy”, bringing together “different generations, collaborators and musicians who helped shape the band’s journey throughout the past 40 years.”

Formed in Belo Horizonte in 1984 by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, Sepultura emerged from Brazil’s extreme metal underground during the mid-1980s. Early releases including Morbid Visions and Schizophrenia established the band’s aggressive fusion of thrash and death metal before international breakthrough album Beneath The Remains arrived in 1989 through Roadrunner Records.

By the early 1990s, Sepultura had become one of heavy music’s most influential acts through albums such as Arise, Chaos A.D. and Roots. Their music expanded beyond traditional thrash structures, incorporating industrial textures, hardcore influences and Brazilian indigenous rhythms. The stylistic shift on Roots in 1996 later became widely recognised as a key influence on the development of nu metal and modern groove metal.

Line-up changes became a recurring feature of the band’s later years. Max Cavalera departed in 1996 following internal disputes after the death of his stepson Dana Wells, while drummer Igor Cavalera exited in 2006. Guitarist Andreas Kisser subsequently became the creative centre of the band alongside bassist Paulo Jr. and vocalist Derrick Green, who joined in 1997.

Sepultura announced plans for a farewell run in late 2023, shortly before beginning the Celebrating Life Through Death world tour in March 2024. At the time, Kisser said the decision to end the band came after reassessing priorities following the COVID pandemic and the death of his wife Patricia from cancer in 2022.

The farewell announcement also arrived amid another major personnel shift. Drummer Eloy Casagrande exited the group days before the tour began and later joined Slipknot. He was replaced by former Suicidal Tendencies drummer Greyson Nekrutman.

Despite the absence of the Cavalera brothers from the final concert, the announcement has renewed discussion around the complicated relationship between Sepultura’s current line-up and its founding members. Andreas Kisser has repeatedly expressed openness to a reunion performance, but Max Cavalera said in a 2024 interview that he no longer felt a reunion was necessary, describing his ongoing work with Igor Cavalera as “the real reunion”.

That split remains one of heavy metal’s most enduring divisions. While the current Sepultura line-up continued releasing albums and touring internationally after Max’s departure, many fans still associate the band’s commercial and cultural peak with the classic line-up responsible for Chaos A.D. and Roots. At the same time, Derrick Green’s near three-decade tenure has given the later incarnation of the group its own legacy, particularly through records such as Dante XXI, Machine Messiah and Quadra.

Sepultura’s final months as an active band will continue with remaining international dates before the concluding São Paulo performance. Earlier this year the band released the EP The Cloud of Unknowing, recorded with Nekrutman, marking the final studio release of the group’s career.

Whether the November concert represents a permanent ending remains uncertain. Kisser recently suggested future possibilities could remain open after the farewell tour concludes, but for now Sepultura are framing the São Paulo show as the definitive final chapter for a band that helped redefine extreme metal far beyond Brazil’s borders.

Sepultura date:

November 7, São Paulo, Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu

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