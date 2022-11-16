 Serge Thomann Secures Melbourne IMAX Exclusive With France's Biggest Band Indochine - Noise11.com
Indochine at IMAX

Serge Thomann Secures Melbourne IMAX Exclusive With France’s Biggest Band Indochine

by Paul Cashmere on November 16, 2022

in News

Indochine, the biggest band to come from France, will celebrate their 40 years together for Australia with the concert movie ‘The Indochine Central Tour’ scheduled to play at Melbourne’s IMAX Theatre on 24 November.

Australia’s French Councillor Serge Thomann has secured the Indochine Central Tour Melbourne exclusive as one of only four cities outside France to screen the event. The other three are London, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Indochine has sold over 13 million records over 40 years. The first album ‘L’aventurier’ was a no 7 album in France but their last two albums ‘Black City Parade’ in 2013 and ‘13’ in 2017 were both number one albums.

Indochine also had a number one song in France in 2002 with ‘J’ai demandé à la lune’.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of INDOCHINE, the CENTRAL TOUR, which was sold out in 6 stadiums in France, revealed an anthology show. At the end of its tour, the most popular French group had gathered more than 417,000 spectators, setting attendance records among all the events organised in each of the stadiums (sports and concerts combined).

The CENTRAL TOUR concert was filmed at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon on June 25 in its entirety for IMAX with 22 IMAX-certified digital cameras, thus becoming the first concert in the world filmed live and broadcasted in cinemas with this process as part of the ” Filmed for IMAX”.

Thanks to IMAX-certified digital camera technology and state-of-the-art post-production work, brightness, colorimetry and contrast are enhanced for unparalleled results of realism and precision on the big screen.

The extraordinary sound, powerful and vibrant, is delivered in an ultra-precise way.

The immensity of the IMAX screens guarantees a total immersive experience at the height of the emblematic scenography of this tour: a central tower 45 meters high and the largest video screen ever used for a live concert (2500 m2 / 1400 panels of leds).

Tickets for the one off Indochine live concert experience are available from IMAX.

