Sex Pistols Are Heading To The USA - Noise11.com

January 29, 2025

Sex Pistols are planning a US tour with Frank Carter.

The Sex Pistols haven’t performed in America at all since 2008 and last toured there in 2003 but guitarist Steve Jones has confirmed he, bassist Glen Matlock and drummer Paul Cook are excited to be heading out there with their new singer, though he refused to share any specific details.

Asked if they might return to the US, he said: “We are!But no one knows where we’re playing.

“I don’t wanna put my foot in it! I’m excited. I know the dates, so I know it’s gonna be good…”

The band reformed last year for a UK tour with the Gallows frontman as vocalist in place of John Lydon and Steve revealed Frank was the only singer they tried working with.

Steve said: “Frank was the first singer we [tried], because me, Cookie and Glen wanted to play. It just worked straight away.

“He’s a lot younger than us. He’s 40, so he has all that energy and us old farts can just jam at the back!

“It was so much fun and people loved it, and I loved looking at people loving it.

“I was ready to throw it in, touring and all that. I couldn’t care less. But with Frank, it just made it easy. We all get along. There’s no aggro. It’s just fun!”

And Steve admitted he was surprised the group didn’t experience any backlash over the decision to tour without estranged frontman John.

He said: “John ain’t interested in doing it. You think you’re gonna get a negative thing by doing [it without him], but I’m surprised. There was no backlash whatsoever.

“There was a few die-hards on Instagram, but they hadn’t even seen us. They just can’t see it without John, which I get, but even the ones that came out of curiosity were into it after a couple of songs.”

The group have recently announced an Australian tour, and will perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall in March as part of the charity concert series in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

