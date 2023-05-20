 Sex Pistols Replica of 'Anarchy In The UK' To Be Released - Noise11.com
Sex Pistols Replica of ‘Anarchy In The UK’ To Be Released

by Music-News.com on May 20, 2023

in News

The Sex Pistols are set to release a new 7” replica single of their iconic debut hit ‘Anarchy in the UK’.

Singer John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook and bassist Glen Matlock, kicked off their punk careers with the 1976 anthem, and it is getting a release on coloured vinyl for the first time.

An announcement on the Sex Pistols’ website announced it would be out 9 June, adding: “7” replica of UK single but in coloured vinyl officially for the first time. Red vinyl No. limited edition of 4576 copies.”

The site said the record, being released via the UMR label, would also feature a B-side of ‘I Wanna be Me’.

Earlier this month, the band’s former bassist Glen played an updated version of ‘God Save The Queen’ at London’s 100 Club to coincide with King Charles’ coronation.

The show took place at London’s 100 Club to support the release of his new album ‘Consequences Coming’, and he said about the gig on social media: “I wonder what kind of warrant I’ll get?! Come on down to the 100 Club this Saturday and find out.”

Glen added before the gig he would not be changing the lyrics to Sex Pistols’ iconic protest anthem ‘God Save The Queen’ because it was proving tricky to make new lines rhyme.

He said the song would feature for “one night only” and sang the opening line: “We’re gonna save the king, It ain’t just old thing”.

The Sex Pistols last year also reissued ‘God Save the Queen’ to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, before her death aged 96 in September at her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland.Glen quit the Pistols shortly after the group launched and in 1977 was replaced by bassist Sid Vicious, who died aged 21 in 29179,

The band reunited in 1996 for two years, and again between 2002 and 2003, before going their separates after another year’s reunion between 2007 and 2008.

To this day, the rockers have been embroiled in legal wrangles, with John recently taking his ex- bandmates to court over the use of the group’s music in Danny Boyles’ miniseries on the band titled ‘Pistol’.

music-news.com

