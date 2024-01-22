 Shalimar Fire Up For a UK Tour With Rose Royce - Noise11.com
Shalamar Uptown Festival

Shalimar Fire Up For a UK Tour With Rose Royce

by Paul Cashmere on January 23, 2024

in News

Disco stars Shalamar are embarking on ‘The Greatest Hits Tour’.

Shalamar – comprising original lead singer Howard Hewett, singer and dancer Jeffrey Daniel and Carolyn Griffey, the daughter of the band’s original record company owner Dick Griffey who put the band together – are bringing the disco to venues across the UK this May and June to celebrate almost five decades in music.

Gig-goers can expect classics including ‘Take That to The Bank’, ‘Second Time Around’, ‘Make That Move’, ‘Dead Giveaway’, ‘Disappearing Act’, ‘Dancin’ In The Sheets’, ‘Over and Over’, ‘Friends’.

The run kicks off in Liverpool on May 19 and wraps in Edinburgh on June 29.

They will be joined by a very special guest, Gwen Dickey, the singer of Rose Royce, who had hits with ‘Car Wash’, ‘Wishing On A Star’, ‘Love Don’t Live Here Anymore’, and ‘Is It Love You’re After’.

Shalamar sold more than 25 million records worldwide and are famous for helping to bring the street dance of “body-popping” across to the UK.

Original singer Jody Watley left by 1997, with Carolyn joining in 2001.

In 1982, Jeffrey appeared on ‘Top of the Pops’ and wowed viewers by performing what is now known as the moonwalk.

Howard later said: “We called it the backslide.”

It’s believed that the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was inspired by Jeffrey and he actually ended up teaching Jackson the iconic move that he popularised.

‘The Greatest Hits Tour’ dates:

Sunday May 19 Liverpool – Arena
Thursday May 23 Amsterdam – Melkveg
Friday May 24 Bournemouth – Pavilion
Friday May 31 Stoke – Victoria Hall
Saturday June 1 Brighton – Centre
Sunday June 2 Manchester – Bridgewater Hall
Tuesday June 4 Halifax – Victoria Theatre
Thursday June 6 Cardiff – New Theatre
Friday June 7 Derby – Arena
Sunday June 9 London – Dominion Theatre
Wednesday June 12 Portsmouth – Kings Theatre
Thurs June 13 St Albans – The Alban Arena
Friday June 14 Birmingham – Symphony Hall
Saturday June 15 Bristol – Beacon
Sunday June 16 Southend – Cliffs Pavilion
Thursday June 27 Dartford – Orchard West
Saturday June 29 Edinburgh – Usher Hall

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rick Wakeman photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Wakeman Announces His Final American Tour

Legendary keyboard player Rick Wakeman has announced that his upcoming run of shows in the Americas will be his last American shows.

3 hours ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel To Release First Single Since 2007 ‘Turn the Lights Back On’

Billy Joel will release rare new music this Friday. ‘Turn The Lights Back On’ will be Billy’s first new music since 2007 when he released two song, ‘All My Life’ and ‘Christmas In Fallujah’.

5 hours ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stella Parton Sticks Up For Elle King After Dolly Parton Slur

Stella Parton had addressed Elle King's drunken performance during a Dolly Parton birthday tribute event on Friday.

16 hours ago
Walter Trout 2024 tour
Walter Trout Has Oingo Boingo Bass Player John Avila For His Australian Tour

Walter Trout fans will be in for a treat at his upcoming Australian shows. Oingo Boingo bass player John Avila will be in the Walter Trout band.

24 hours ago
David Lee Roth, Van Halen, Stone Music Festival, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Lee Roth Posts Incohesive 25 Minute Rant About Sammy Hagar

Original Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has posted an unhinged 25 minute rant about Sammy Hagar singing a song or two on his upcoming tour.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney Band On The Run
Paul McCartney Premieres New 4K Video of ‘Mamunia’

Paul McCartney has premiered a new 4K upgrade for the video of the ‘Band on the Run’ song ‘Mamunia’ ahead of the 50th anniversary release of the album.

2 days ago
Brian Cadd by Lisa Businovski
Brian Cadd Releases First New Music In Five Years ‘You Know What To Say’

Australian rock legend Brian Cadd has a new song for 2024. ‘You Know What To Say’ previews Brian’s upcoming album ‘Dream Train’.

4 days ago