Shania Twain Has A 2024 Vegas Residency On The Way - Noise11.com

Shania Twain will return to Las Vegas next year with her upcoming Come On Over residency.

Twain announced on Tuesday that she will be launching her latest Las Vegas residency, Come On Over, in May 2024 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The residency will be comprised of 24 shows at the 7,000-seat venue and will mark Shania’s third career residency, following her Still the One residency between 2012 and 2014 and the more recent Let’s Go! residency between 2019 and 2022.

“If you want to change things or you want the show to evolve, it’s as if the whole building, the whole theater is my playroom for a while,” Shania told Billboard about her love for residencies in a recent interview.

“I love that I get consistency that I can build a show that I don’t have to worry about moving around. It’s a very different approach to the production when you have the luxury of things being maybe a little more fragile and if there are things you couldn’t take on the road.”

Shania added, “The Bakkt Theater feels more intimate to me than some other theaters. It’s a real party vibe and inspires me to be close to everybody. This residency is going to be more interactive, with more fan interaction.”

The singer, who has been dubbed the Queen of Country Pop, revealed that the upcoming residency will be filled with several of her most loved hits, including songs from her 1997 album Come On Over as well as tracks from her most recent album, Queen of Me.

The new series of shows will begin in May 2024 and run through August, September, and November and wrap up on 14 December.

