 Shania Twain Has A 2024 Vegas Residency On The Way - Noise11.com
Shania Twain, music news, noise11.com

Shania Twain

Shania Twain Has A 2024 Vegas Residency On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2023

in News

Shania Twain will return to Las Vegas next year with her upcoming Come On Over residency.

Twain announced on Tuesday that she will be launching her latest Las Vegas residency, Come On Over, in May 2024 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The residency will be comprised of 24 shows at the 7,000-seat venue and will mark Shania’s third career residency, following her Still the One residency between 2012 and 2014 and the more recent Let’s Go! residency between 2019 and 2022.

“If you want to change things or you want the show to evolve, it’s as if the whole building, the whole theater is my playroom for a while,” Shania told Billboard about her love for residencies in a recent interview.

“I love that I get consistency that I can build a show that I don’t have to worry about moving around. It’s a very different approach to the production when you have the luxury of things being maybe a little more fragile and if there are things you couldn’t take on the road.”

Shania added, “The Bakkt Theater feels more intimate to me than some other theaters. It’s a real party vibe and inspires me to be close to everybody. This residency is going to be more interactive, with more fan interaction.”

The singer, who has been dubbed the Queen of Country Pop, revealed that the upcoming residency will be filled with several of her most loved hits, including songs from her 1997 album Come On Over as well as tracks from her most recent album, Queen of Me.

The new series of shows will begin in May 2024 and run through August, September, and November and wrap up on 14 December.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ron Peno Died Pretty, EG Awards Prince Bandroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Wife of Ron S. Peno Says Thanks for the Friends, Fans and Family For The Beautiful Words

Ron S. Peno’s wife Charity has written a heartfelt statement thanking everyone for the well wishes following the passing of her husband in Melbourne on the weekend.

21 hours ago
Timbaland and Magoo Welcome To The World
Rapper Magoo Dies Aged 50

Rapper Magoo (Melvin Barcliff), who worked with Missy Elliott and Timbaland, has died at age 50. A Cause of Death is yet to be announced but the rapper is expected to have suffered a heart attack.

1 day ago
Slipknot. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Slipknot To Release Long Lost Album

Slipknot are finally planning to release their "long-lost" album 'Look Outside Your Window' more than 15 years after it was recorded.

1 day ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Premiere Back Room Video

Dog Trumpet have a brand new video for your viewing please. ‘Back Room’ is about “the past and present, touring, staying home, the repetition of the days”.

2 days ago
Lloyd Cole On Pain
Lloyd Cole Reveals Australian December Tour Dates

Lloyd Cole is returning to Australia for another Christmas visit.

2 days ago
Beth Orton Sets First Australian Tour Dates in 10 Years

Beth Orton will return to Australia in November for her first tour since 2013 and her first visit since Vivid Live 2017.

2 days ago
Louis Tillet
Australian Singer Songwriter Louis Tillett Has Passed Away

Australian singer songwriter Louis Tillett has died after a battle with kidney disease over the past few years. Louis fronted The Wet Taxis and Paris Green and worked with Don Walker’s Catfish, Ed Kuepper’s Laughing Clowns, Rob Younger’s New Christs and Tex Perkins.

2 days ago